2018 consumer math: 2% inflation + 1.4% pay raise = you’re screwed

You do the math: The Conference Board of Canada projects average wage increases of just 1.4 per cent among unionized workers in 2018, while the Bank of Canada forecasts inflation of 2.1 per cent. Add to that the expected rise in borrowing costs, which has already started, and you get a picture of a consumer under the gun.

Salaried workers will do somewhat better, with the group's survey of 324 employers suggesting average increases of 2.4 per cent.

Of course, how much you get depends on several things, such as whether you're in the private or public sector, where you live and whether there's a boost to minimum wages, and the industry in which you work.

Salaried employees in the private sector, for example, are looking at an average 2.5 per cent, while their public sector counterparts can expect 2 per cent. It's much lower in the unionized work force, of course, with those in private industry looking at 1.7 per cent and those in the public service at 1.1 per cent.

The Bank of Canada, meanwhile, forecast in its latest monetary policy report that the cool inflation of late will rise next year, to 2.1 per cent, certainly not high by historical standards and, indeed, bang on the central bank's targets.

Of course, you may not much care if inflation is on target if your pay still lags.

One of the factors here is that "inflationary pressures coming from wages are muted," as the central bank put it in that recent report.

"The growth of compensation per hour worked and various measures of wage growth also remain below their historical averages," the Bank of Canada said.

"Based on estimates from a wage-equation regression model, past labour market slack appears to be the key factor weighing on wage growth since 2011, with the peak impact of labour market slack on wage inflation being felt after roughly one year," the report added.

"The drag from weak labour productivity in 2015 has now dissipated, owing to the rebound of labour productivity over the first half of 2017. But other factors could also be at play."

The central bank cited, as an example, the shift to lower-paying positions among those who lost their jobs during the oil shock.

"Bank staff estimate that the decline in commodity prices may have reduced wage growth by about 0.5 percentage points by mid-2016. However, these reallocation effects, and other factors holding down wage growth, appear to be fading."

That's welcome news to those trying to make a buck. As is the central bank's suggestion that "wage growth could potentially accelerate if labour shortages were to become more pervasive since, historically, strong wage growth has been associated with significant excess demand in the labour market."

The central bank believes that pay will perk up, in turn helping to push up inflation.

Indeed, wages will be a key piece of the puzzle when Statistics Canada releases its October jobs report this morning.

"Year-over-year growth in permanent employee wages rose to 2.2 per cent in September, bouncing back after hitting a low of 0.5 per cent earlier in the year that was puzzlingly weak compared to what otherwise looked like increasingly tight labour markets," Royal Bank of Canada assistant chief economist Paul Ferley said in a lookahead to today's report.

"October wages could get an added boost from minimum wage hikes," he added.

"Six provinces implemented minimum wage increases in October, all of them larger than increases a year ago."

Minimum wages are certainly a big factor, as Mr. Ferley noted, though the suggestion is that they're limited.

"The recently announced increases to the minimum wage in Ontario and Alberta could have disproportionately higher effects on the wages of younger workers," the Bank of Canada said in its monetary policy report.

"However, they are expected to have only a small positive impact on aggregate national wages."

Even at September's annual pace of 2.2 per cent, wage growth was less than what policy makers hope for.

"We, along with the Bank of Canada, will be watching wages closely for any signs that the labour market is nearing full employment," said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal's Canadian rates and macro strategist.

"Wage growth accelerated to 2.2 per cent year over year in September, a 17-month high, but that is still well below the 3 per cent plus the BoC would like to see, suggesting slack remains."

What to watch for today

As for the rest of the Statistics Canada report, economists expect to see that anywhere from 5,000 to 20,000 jobs were created in October, with unemployment holding steady at 6.2 per cent or possibly ticking up or down a notch.

"The composition of job growth will likely skew towards services and private employment after an outsize gain in public sector employment last month," TD said.

"The full/part-time split is likely to favour the latter given the underperformance so far this year, but we hope that outsized swings are in the past after the 100,000 swings in the last two reports."

Economists also generally expect to see job creation in the U.S. of more than 300,000 positions, with unemployment steady at 4.2 per cent.

Statistics Canada is also expected to report a slightly narrower trade deficit of just below $3-billion.

"It's been an ugly run for Canadian export volumes but we're forecasting (maybe even hoping) that September brought with it some respite," CIBC's Mr. Exarhos said.

In the U.S., a fatter deficit of more than $43-billion (U.S.) is forecast.

Stocks on rise

Global stocks are largely on the rise so far, with New York headed for a stronger open.

Tokyo's Nikkei was closed, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.3 per cent while the Shanghai composite lost 0.3 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX were up by between 0.3 and 0.4 per cent by about 6:10 a.m., with the Paris CAC 40 little changed.

New York futures were up, and the Canadian dollar was still stuck below 78 cents (U.S.).

"The much-expected details on the U.S. tax reforms have been released with no major surprise compared to what we have been hearing prior to the official announcement," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at London Capital Group.

"The Republicans proposed a corporate rate cut from 35 per cent to 20 per cent, but investors remained mainly skeptical given that the proposal will likely meet resistance in the Congress before turning into a legislation, and there is a chance that the tax bill doesn't see the daylight, a failure similar to the one experienced with the health care bill," she added.

"On the other hand, if approved, the major tax cuts would mean that the U.S. stock earnings should improve by a solid 12 per cent next year in order to justify the actual valuation in the market, according to Bloomberg. If investors find the latter number a bit too ambitious, then the stock prices will need to correct lower sooner rather than later."

