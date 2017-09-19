Fear for Canada’s small-business owner

Briefing highlights

That’s a pretty big matzoh ball the governments are throwing at the business community right now Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business

Canada's small-business owners can't catch a break.

Certainly not a tax break, by the look of things. And not likely one from the bank, either.

And those are just two of the weighty issues on Mr. Kelly's mind as small businesses across the country grapple with proposed federal tax changes, higher interest rates and a host of other matters with a cumulative impact.

Let's start with taxes, which Mr. Kelly and his CFIB members are fighting.

As The Globe and Mail's Bill Curry has chronicled, Ottawa is proposing changes to small-business taxes governing incorporation, income-splitting, business investment and the like.

This comes at the same time as the Bank of Canada is raising interest rates, twice now with more to come.

For entrepreneurs and other small-business owners, there's a double impact: There's not only the business side of borrowing, but also the personal side, just like the rest of us. By necessity, these are men and women who borrow.

"This will absolutely have an effect on access to financing and the cost of financing," said Mr. Kelly, who represents more than 100,000 business owners in Canada.

"There will be a broad effect on small businesses from higher interest rates, and a negative one, for the most part," he added in an interview.

Banks may have special small-business lending programs, but a spike in rates is a spike in rates.

While some owners may enjoy a fixed rate, others have business lines of credit whose rates are variable. Small businesses are also "significant users" of credit cards, Mr. Kelly noted. There can also be property loans, so all in all "financing is absolutely a reality."

And sometimes, he added, the personal and the business sides mix, for example when the owner of a startup borrows against personal holdings. Or when, in the early stages, expenses go to a personal credit card.

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business. Tim Fraser/For The Globe and Mail

Depending on the business, expect added pressure from a pullback by consumers struggling to keep their own debts in check. As last week's report from Statistics Canada showed, families were juggling a record high credit burden – debt to income at 167.8 per cent in the second quarter – even before the central bank raised rates.

"Going forward, the spending environment – for consumers, businesses and governments – will become more challenging in light of the recent interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada," said Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Dina Ignjatovic.

Indeed, added Royal Bank of Canada economist Laura Cooper, "the sharp rise in consumer credit balances leading up to the Bank of Canada's rate hikes in July and September indicates financial pressure on households' pocket books will intensify."

This all comes, too, amid increases in minimum wages in some regions. That's not to suggest minimums shouldn't rise, only that business will also have to adjust to them.

"Anything Ottawa does also has to be taken in the context of the Bank of Canada entering into a new regime of higher interest rates, and coupled with that a 13-per-cent surge in the Canadian dollar in the past several months, perhaps helping pull down import costs, which is a positive but still a shock to exports and a clear hit to our cost competitiveness," said David Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates.

"Tack on the planned minimum-wage hikes in Ontario … Alberta and B.C., and one can envisage some really tough times ahead for the small-business entrepreneur."

The Liberals say this is all part of their pledge to boost taxes on higher-income earners, thus helping those at in the middle and at the bottom.

Mr. Rosenberg doesn't see it that way.

"How can you claim to be the party of small business, to have made so much noise over the need to promote entrepreneurship, and then invoke changes to the tax system that will remove the tax incentives to actually take on the risk of being a small business operator," he said in a recent report.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau Ben Nelms/The Canadian Press

The proposed tax changes also have their backers. On Monday, for example, a coalition including Oxfam Canada, organized labour groups and others released a statement in support, saying the "private corporation loopholes that the government aims to close largely benefit the wealthy and create significant inequities in our tax system."

Similarly, a group of doctors and med students issued an open letter to Finance Minister Bill Morneau, also in support.

"Some physicians have argued that these tax mechanisms are provided in lieu of benefits or to compensate for high student debt and long training periods," the group said.

"We suspect that these concerns, as well as increasing rates of burnout and inequities between physician payment models, are also contributing to the majority response – one of opposition to the changes – thus far," it added.

"However, we feel that these issues are best addressed at their root with the best available policy solutions and not in inherently unstable ways through a tax system that is constantly evolving."

Whether you believe this specific plan is good or bad, it's still one of the balls the small-business sector is trying to juggle.

Many small businesses are worried, and don't know what to do given the uncertainty of today.

Indeed, business owners also face changes in labour legislation, depending on their location, higher employment insurance and CPP premiums, carbon taxes and the "natural uncertainties" of renegotiating the North American free-trade agreement, the CFIB's Mr. Kelly said.

Whether or not the CFIB opposes or approves of certain measures, federal and provincial governments look at those changes as individual ones, thus ignoring the cumulative impact, he added.

"That's a pretty big matzoh ball the governments are throwing at the business community right now. And I'm very worried about it."

Markets mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, and the Canadian dollar is feeling the effects of comments from its central bank.

Tokyo's Nikkei gained almost 2 per cent as it returned from a holiday, though Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.4 per cent, and the Shanghai composite lost 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was up 0.2 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET, with the Paris CAC 40 up marginally and Germany's DAX down 0.2 per cent.

New York futures were up, though slightly, and the loonie was at about 81.5 cents (U.S.), having been knocked lower by comments Monday from Bank of Canada deputy governor Timothy Lane.

"The Federal Reserve start their two-day meeting today, and tomorrow we will get their decision," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

"Traders are not expecting any change to the interest rate, but we are likely to hear about the balance sheet reduction," he added.

"Opinion is still divided over whether the Fed will hike in December or not, and the statement and press conference tomorrow will hopefully shine some light on the situation. I feel the disruption and destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey and Irma, combined with the debt ceiling looming, and the uncertainty over what the Fed make-up will be, will force the U.S. central bank to keep their policy unchanged in December."

Toys "R" us seeks protection

The company that brought the world "R" Us has collapsed into bankruptcy protection.

The once-mighty Toys "R" Us chain filed for Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States and plans to follow suit under similar provisions in Canada.

"The company's approximately 1,600 Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us stores around the world - the vast majority of which are profitable - are continuing to operate as usual," the chain said in a statement, adding it intends to use court proceedings "to restructure its outstanding debt and establish a sustainable capital structure."

What to watch for today

Statistics Canada gives us a snapshot of the manufacturing sector with its monthly report on sales. It's expected to show a drop, though forecasts differ as to the severity.

"Tuesday's factory report is going to be ugly," said Nick Exarhos of CIBC World Markets.

"Manufactured exports have been down roughly 10 per cent over the past two months, with only part of that weakness reflected in June's slide. Look for a 3-per-cent drop [this] week, a first negative data point for the first month of the third quarter – where we expect growth to cool dramatically from Q2's blistering pace."

