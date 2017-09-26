‘Buckle up for some short-term turbulence’ in Bombardier stock today

Briefing highlights

Bombardier awaits countervailing ruling …

… and potential Siemens-Alstom tie-up

Global stocks mixed, lower in Europe

New York poised for softer open

Canadian dollar below 81 cents

‘Standout trend in markets right now is oil’



Bombardier in focus

With two key decisions looming, Bombardier Inc. shareholders could be flying on a wing and a prayer today.

First, the U.S. Commerce Department is expected to issue its preliminary ruling in Boeing Co.'s demand for countervailing duties on the Canadian company's C Series planes. There would be a separate anti-dumping decision early next month, unless delayed, and a final ruling on countervailing by the U.S. International Trade Commission in early 2018.

Boeing wants a countervailing duty of 79.41 per cent, alleging that Bombardier struck a deal with Delta Air Lines for C Series aircraft for less than it should have because it was effectively subsidized by federal and provincial governments.

The actual amount of money isn't known.

"While we are likely to see the determination of a countervailing duty [today], we would note that this is a preliminary decision and we continue to believe that BBD is well-positioned to win this case," said Desjardins analyst Benoit Poirier, referring to Bombardier by its stock symbol.

His reasoning behind that is that "(1) Boeing did not even compete for Delta's order, as it does not make an aircraft of Delta's specified size, (2) the high proportion of U.S. content in the C Series (50 per cent), and (3) the significant number of jobs that rely on Bombardier and the C Series in the U.S."

Of course, you've got to keep the political winds in mind, given President Donald Trump's strident trade agenda.

Also in the wings is a potential decision by Siemens AG, which is in negotiations on a rail unit merger with France's Alstom SA, having talked to Bombardier about a similar deal. This also could be unveiled today, Mr. Poirier said in a research note sent Monday and titled "Preliminary duties expected tomorrow - buckle up for some short-term turbulence."

As our European correspondent Eric Reguly reports, the French government is backing that marriage.

Not only would Bombardier have to deal with rail industry giant CRRC Corp. from China, it would also face a much bigger European competitor if the Siemens and Alstom businesses merge.

"This merger would create a business with combined revenues of US$18-billion and could put Bombardier Transportation (BT) at a competitive disadvantage, in our view, given its smaller size (BT recorded revenues of US$7.6-billion in (2016)," Mr. Poirier said.

"Bottom line, we believe that BBD shares could be under pressure [today] depending on the outcome related to the countervailing duty and the rail merger," he added.

"We would view any share price weakness as a buying opportunity for long-term investors, as we continue to believe BBD shares have the potential to reach C$5 per share by 2020 as management proceeds with its 2020 plan."

Bombardier said its policy is to not comment on its stock.

Markets … need to be able to get past the Trump/Kim war of words Kit Juckes, Société Générale Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed, though weaker in Europe and pointing lower for the New York open.

Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite each loss less than 0.1 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was down 0.2 per cent by about 4:40 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 down slightly.

New York futures were also down slightly, and the Canadian dollar was just below 81 cents (U.S.).

This comes as investors await a speech in Cleveland by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen.

"The standout trend in markets right now is oil, moving higher pretty steadily," said Kit Juckes of Société Générale.

"With the Asian Development Bank keeping Asian growth forecsts at 5.9 per cent for 2017 and 5.8 per cent for 2018, but talking up the improved prospects and better trade trends, there's a sense of a more balanced global economy at the moment," he added.

"Europe is on the up, the U.S. is trundling along, Japan's got no inflation but does have growth (and fiscal stimulus in the pipe). All of this makes OPEC's life a little bit easier, but it's also significant at a wider level. Markets, however, need to be able to get past the Trump/Kim war of words (easier said than done)."

