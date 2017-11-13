Canada can retaliate: Three NAFTA myths as talks set to resume

Briefing highlights

We fear that the Trump White House may double down on playing hardball with NAFTA Marko Papic

The Trump administration is spreading myths as trade talks with Canada and Mexico turn decidedly sour, among them that America's trading partners can't retaliate in a post-NAFTA world, a new report suggests.

Yes. we can, says Marko Papic of BCA Research.

"There are three myths about NAFTA that the Trump administration continues to propagate," said Mr. Papic, chief geopolitical strategist at the independent research firm.

"We assume that U.S. policy makers can do simple math," he added.

"As such, their ignorance of the below data suggests a broad strategy toward free trade that is based in ideology, not factual reality. Alternatively, flogging NAFTA may be motivated by narrower, domestic, political concerns and may not be indicative of a deeply held world-view. Time will tell which is true."

Obviously, the Trump team doesn't think it's ignorant of the facts. The President has long complained about unfair trade practices, and U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer has cited fat trade deficits and thousands of American jobs lost to NAFTA.

These are key points as North American free-trade talks resume in Mexico City later this week, the last round having signalled troubled negotiations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer leave a news conference in August. While trade talks are tough, the two are said to have built a good working relationship. Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press

In the wake of that last round, observers have churned out reports based on the premise that NAFTA could be gutted or killed, particularly given demands Canada and Mexico say they can't stomach, as The Globe and Mail's Adrian Morrow has reported.

BCA's Mr. Papic took a slightly different approach, including in his report said myths among the Americans:

Myth 1: NAFTA fattened the U.S. trade deficit

In fact, Mr. Papic said, the trade pact has had "negligible impact" on the shortfall.

The U.S. goods trade gap with Canada came to just 0.06 per cent in 2016, and with Mexico only 0.33 per cent. Other observers note that America actually runs a surplus with Canada when services are included.

And, of course, the fattest deficit has been in energy trade. In manufactured products, the Americans had, until recently, posted mostly surpluses after 2008.

"The U.S. has consistently run a trade deficit with the rest of the world since 1980, but the size of its trade deficit with Mexico and Canada did not significantly increase as a share of GDP post-implementation of NAFTA," Mr. Papic said.

"The real game changer has been the widening of the trade deficit with China and the rest of the [emerging market] economies outside of China and Mexico," he added.

Even in energy, the game is changing, with rising shale production in the U.S. cutting dependence on imports and, in fact, boosting exports of refined products to Mexico.

"In addition, Canada–U.S. energy trade is governed by NAFTA's Chapter 6 rules, which prohibit the Canadian government from intervention in the normal operation of North American energy markets."

Myth 2: NAFTA killed America's car industry

"In fact, NAFTA appears to have allowed the U.S. automotive industry to remain highly competitive on a global scale, more so than its Mexican and Canadian peers," Mr. Papic said.

"U.S. exports outside of NAFTA as a per cent of total exports have surged since the early 2000s and have remained buoyant recently."

The share of total manufacturing held by the U.S. auto industry has climbed since 2008, partly because of integration across the three countries that has, thus, kept production in North America, according to Mr. Papic.

Fiat 500 and Dodge Journey vehicles sit on the production line after being painted at Chrysler Group LLC’s assembly plant in Toluca, Mexico. Susana Gonzalez/Bloomberg

And in the sad-but-true category for the Mexicans:

"Mexico serves as a low-wage outlet for the least-skilled part of the production chain, allowing the rest of the manufacturing process to remain in the U..S. and Canada. Without that cheap 'escape valve,' the entire production chain might have migrated to [emerging-market] Asia. Or, worse, the American automotive industry would have become uncompetitive relative to European and Japanese peers."

Myth 3: Canada and Mexico can't retaliate

This should be a favourite for those who'd like to see Canada's point person, Chrystia Freeland, bop Mr. Lighthizer on the nose.

Or those whose eyebrows rose to their hairlines when the U.S. unveiled 300-per-cent preliminary duties on Bombardier Inc. C Series planes.

If NAFTA died, and tariffs rose to those under the World Trade Organization regime, Canada and Mexico hold the upper hand.

The Americans could only raise "bound tariffs" to an average 3.4 per cent, Mr. Papic noted, while Canada can go beyond that to 6.5 per cent and Mexico far further still.

Bound tariffs are those pledged among individual members of the WTO as something of a levy ceiling in negotiations with their peers.



Of course, observers have questioned whether the Trump administration could ditch the WTO regime completely.

US President Donald Trump speaks on the final day of the APEC CEO Summit, part of the broader Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit, in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on Friday Nov. 10, 2017 ANTHONY WALLACE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Still, under the WTO, Mexican tariffs could run to 36.2 per cent, Mr. Papic noted.

"This means that, if NAFTA were to be abrogated, the U.S. would be allowed to raise tariffs, on average, to 3.4 per cent, whereas Mexico would be free to do so by 10 times more," he said.

"Given that Mexico is America's main export destination for steel and corn output, the retaliation would be non-negligible for these two politically powerful sectors."

The reality

As many observers have noted, Mr. Trump needs a win, given his failures to date on other fronts.

"As such, we fear that the Trump White House may double down on playing hardball with NAFTA in order to fulfill at least one of its promised strategies," Mr. Papic said.

"We cannot establish with any certainty whether his demands mark the start of a broader, global, protectionist trend, or whether he is merely bullying two trade partners who will ultimately have to kowtow to U.S. demands," he added, raising the question, so crucial to America's other trading partners, of how far this all goes.

"If Trump is a pluto-populist, NAFTA is an easy target and its abrogation will score domestic political points with limited economic impact. If he is a genuine economic nationalist, failed NAFTA renegotiations are the first step on the path to clashing with the WTO and rewriting global trade rules."

Sterling - The Mr. Bean of FX markets? Kit Juckes, Société Générale Markets at a glance

Brookfield bids for GGP

Brookfield Property Partners has launched a multibillion-dollar bid for the shares in GGP Inc. that it doesn't already own, a move it says will create one of the world's biggest listed property concerns.

Brookfield is offering $23 (U.S.) a share in cash or 0.9656 of a Brookfield unit.

A takeover would give Brookfield an ownership stake of almost $100-billion of "premier" real estate assets and early net operating income of about $5-billion, it said.

GE cuts dividend

General Electric Co.is cutting its dividend, marking just the third time it has done so in a history that spans more than a century.



GE said today the quarterly dividend would be cut in half, to 12 cents.

"We understand the importance of this decision to our shareowners and we have not made it lightly," chief executive John Flannery said in a statement.

"We are focused on driving total shareholder return and believe this is the right decision to align our dividend payout to cash flow generation," he added.

"The dividend remains an important component of GE's capital allocation framework. With this action and others that we will be discussing this morning, we are acting with urgency to make GE simpler and stronger to drive growth and create more value for our shareowners."

What to watch for this week

Given all that has been said recently about low inflation, Wednesday and Friday will be important days for the markets, the Bank of Canada and its U.S. counterpart, the Federal Reserve.

And given all the angst over Canadian housing markets, Wednesday takes on added importance.

Tuesday

The euro zone reports its second estimate of third-quarter economic growth, its initial "flash" reading having come in at 0.6 per cent from a year earlier. This version, noted economists at Royal Bank of Canada, includes a country-by-country look.

"The 'flash' estimate has been subject to upward revisions in each of the previous four quarters though that has tended to come in the later releases rather than the second one," they added.

"In advance of the euro area figure, we get the first estimates of Q3 growth for Germany and Italy, which we expect to print at 0.6 per cent quarter over quarter and 0.4 per cent quarter over quarter, respectively."

While we're digesting those numbers, Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen will be speaking in Frankfurt, discussing central bank communications as part of a European Central Bank panel.

We'll also see some key figures from China, including retail sales and industrial production.

Closer to home, we get Ontario's fiscal update and a smattering of quarterly corporate results. There are some interesting ones, including earnings from Home Capital Group Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp., which may have something to say about Ottawa's latest announcement on the sale of marijuana. And Park Lawn Corp., if you're into cemeteries.

Wednesday

There will be a twist when the Canadian Real Estate Association reports on October home sales and prices.

That's because, as we've already seen from numbers released by Vancouver's local board, the hit to that market from a tax on foreign buyers has now run for more than 12 months, which means a year-over-year comparison is now apples to apples.

"Vancouver is bouncing back with gusto as sales are up over 20 per cent year over year, as the drag from the foreign buyers' tax put in place in August, 2016, has fallen out of the calculation," said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal's Canadian rates and macro strategist.

"Sales of condos and townhomes are surging while single-family homes continue to languish," he added.

"Toronto appears to be about nine months behind Vancouver, with similar dynamics (condos/townhomes versus singles) in place. It looks as though domestic buyers have been driven into more affordable segments of the market, with single-family homes in Vancouver and Toronto out of reach for the average family."

Of course, there's more to Canada's housing market than just the Vancouver and Toronto areas, though they tend to get most of the attention because of their wildly inflated prices.

"Activity continues to grind higher in Ottawa and Montreal, while the Prairies remain in a slump," Mr. Reitzes said.

He expects the CREA report to show that cross-country sales slipped 7 per cent in October from a year earlier, with average prices up 5 per cent, buoyed by Vancouver.

The MLS home price index, deemed a better measure than the average, is expected to rise by just 9 per cent.

Why just?

Because that would mark "the slowest pace this year, and down from April's 19.7-per-cent record high."

Wednesday, too, is when attention turns to inflation.

Economists generally expect October's annual inflation rate in the U.S. to come in at 2 per cent, down from September's 2.2 per cent.

The monthly report on U.S. retail sales will be released at the same time, and economists expect to see a flat reading for October.

We'll also see economic growth figures from Japan, and hear from Carolyn Wilkins, the Bank of Canada's senior deputy governor, who's speaking on monetary policy in New York.

Earnings come from Cisco Systems Inc., Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and a few others.

Thursday

Given the focus on trade and exports, Statistics Canada's monthly report on manufacturing could give Canadian NAFTA negotiators more food for thought.

Projections are all over the map, from a loss in Sepember to an increase.

"Manufacturing sales for September will be distorted by labour market disruptions in motor vehicle production," Toronto-Dominion Bank said in a lookahead to the report.

"We look for a pullback of 0.7 per cent on the month, with the transportation sector driving the decline," the bank added.

"General Motors workers were on strike for roughly half of the month, which could leave factory sales of motor vehicles down 5 to 10 per cent month over month, in line with the performance in exports. However, energy products will provide a key offset due to increased foreign demand and a sizeable tailwind from gasoline prices. Outside of motor vehicles and energy, we see few reasons to be upbeat."

Best Buy Co., Tembec Inc., Viacom Ind. and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. report results.

Friday

Observers believe Statistics Canada's report on consumer prices will show annual inflation dipping in October, to about 1.5 per cent, from September's 1.6 per cent.

"Pump prices will weigh down inflation in October, but daily figures we have on hand already suggest that gasoline has been accelerating through November," said Nick Exarhos of CIBC World Markets.

"That's a plus for the inflation outlook, although the Bank of Canada would still prefer seeing more upward lift to underlying price pressures and wages."

