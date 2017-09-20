Canada’s economy the G7 powerhouse, but housing a threat: OECD

Briefing highlights

OECD upgrades forecast

The OECD is painting a much better picture of Canada's economy, but is worried about the threat of a housing bust.

In its interim outlook today, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development raised its projection for growth in Canada this year by 0.4 of a percentage point from its earlier forecast, to 3.2 per cent. Its call for 2.3-per-cent expansion next year remained unchanged.

This year's projection is the best among the G7.

The OECD's upgrade is certainly in line with indicators of late, notably the blistering 4.5-per-cent annualized pace of growth in the second quarter of the year.

The Bank of Canada, too, is more optimistic on the economy, having raised its benchmark interest rate twice.

"The revision to GDP is broadly in line with the rising consensus (we are now at 3.1-per-cent growth for this year), and isn't really controversial (especially when we already have data up to Q2)," Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter said of the OECD report.

"Slightly more notable is their 2.3-per-cent call for next year - that would imply a bit less cooling in the next few quarters than I suspect most are now forecasting. But, again, not really controversial, perhaps a tad above consensus."

CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld, in turn, said the OECD's forecast for this year "looks a shade high given data from the last two months showing cooling exports and manufacturing.



Like others, the OECD is still fretting about the threat from inflated housing markets, and that's where Canada comes in for special mention.

"In some advanced economies, including Australia, Canada, Sweden and the United Kingdom, house prices are elevated relative to rents, raising financial stability risks if rising interest rates were to trigger a housing market correction," it said.

Housing and household debt are huge issues in Canada, where Vancouver and Toronto, in particular, are the focus of the angst. Just this week, the Bank for International Settlements also warned that high consumer debt levels threaten the financial system.

One might take solace in the efforts of provincial and federal governments to tame those markets. But Vancouver is already rebounding from a policy-induced sales slump and the Toronto market is showing signs of bottoming, analysts say.

BMO's Mr. Porter noted that Canadians have heard these housing fears for years.

"What is interesting is how they've framed the concern - fretting about rising interest rates causing stress for borrowers," he said.

"Yet, it was the years and years of persistently low interest rates that led us into this issue on housing in the first place (and many would assert that the longer they are kept extraordinarily low, the greater the risk of an accident in housing)."

There are issues here for the Bank of Canada, as well, said CIBC's Mr. Shenfeld.

"On the issue of housing, rather than just rising interest rates, the threat to financial stability would come from a combination of higher interest rates and job losses by those with heavy debts," he said.

"That's one key reason why the Bank of Canada will be very careful to avoid raising rates too quickly, having promised to monitor how well households are coping as it does so."

Over all, the OECD didn't change much to its outlook for the global economy, holding its growth forecast steady at 3.5 per cent for this year, and nudging it up slightly to 3.7 per cent for next.

"The upturn has been more synchronized across countries," the group said, noting investment, employment and trade are picking up.

"However, strong and sustained medium-term global growth is not yet secured," it added.

"The recovery of business investment and trade remains weaker than needed to sustain healthy productivity growth. Wage growth has been disappointing, keeping inflation at low levels. Strong future growth in emerging market economies will depend on deeper reform."

What to watch for today

The U.S. central bank isn't expected to change its benchmark rate, but is expected to talk about unwinding its balance sheet.

Today's decision from the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting panel, also comes with fresh economic projections from individual members, followed by a news conference with chair Janet Yellen.

"After raising rates in December, March and June, there has been increased policy caution about running both normalization processes in tandem, particularly at the start of reinvestment tapering," said BMO deputy chief economist Michael Gregory.

"We look for the FOMC to shift from a quarterly rate-hike cadence to a semi-annual one, or for the next rate hike this December, then next June."

"We expect Yellen to emphasize that balance sheet normalization should run quietly in the background, that the next rate hike is, as always, data dependent, and that the negative economic impact of the hurricanes along with the negative inflation impact of idiosyncratic factors should both prove to be temporary," he added.

Markets await Fed

Global markets are in wait-and-see mode, waiting to see what the Fed has to say.

"Dealers are still much divided over whether the Fed will raise interest rates in December or not," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

"Deciphering the language of Janet Yellen, the chair of the Fed, will be the focus of the trading session."

Tokyo's Nikkei gained less than 0.1 per cent, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite each rising 0.3 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were mixed, and little changed, by about 8:15 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also little changed, and the Canadian dollar was inching back toward the 82-cent (U.S.) mark.

"Today's Fed meeting provides us with enough to pore over for weeks to come," said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

"Details on balance sheet reduction will be of interest, but crucially the committee will extend its rate outlook in 2020, and this could give us a good sense of the end-point for the interest rate in this current tightening cycle."

