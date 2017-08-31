Canada’s economy steamrolls ahead with growth of 4.5%

Canada's economy is steamrolling ahead, expanding in the second quarter at an annual pace of 4.5 per cent.

Canada is moving from a laggard to a leader among its Group of Seven peers as the impact of the oil shock fades and consumers continue to buoy the economy with what economists warn are unsustainable spending and borrowing habits.

Thursday's reading of gross domestic product by Statistics Canada was far greater than economists had projected.

In the first two quarters of the year, the economy has now expanded at its strongest clip since 2002, the federal agency added.

Consumers are pumping up growth, as are goods exports.

But observers say this can't last, and that growth will slow along with household consumption as interest rates rise while debt burdens remain high.

Or, as economist David Madani of Capital Economics put it, Canadians are "still living the high life."

Household spending rose 1.9 per cent in the quarter, on everything from durable to non-durable goods. That's the fastest pace since mid-2007.

Household consumption thus climbed 1.1 per cent, almost matching the first quarter's 1.2 per cent.

There was also strong news on the export front, which the Bank of Canada will welcome as it hopes to shift from a consumer-driven economy.

Having gained just 0.4 per cent in the first quarter, volumes rose by 2.3 per cent in the second.