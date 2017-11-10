From ‘bad NAFTA’ to ‘Trump tariff tantrum’: How Canada could fare as outlook darkens

Briefing highlights

How ‘bad NAFTA’ could hit Canada





From 'bad NAFTA' to 'tantrum'

Royal Bank of Canada believes the country would obviously take a hit, but that a "bad" outcome in trade talks with the U.S. and Mexico would hardly be disastrous.

RBC isn't the first to suggest Canada could survive a gutted North American free-trade agreement, or even the death of the deal, but the bank's economists take a fresh look as the outlook darkens before talks resume in Mexico City late next week.

"A 'bad' NAFTA result - either a renegotiated agreement that delivers less trade or a tear-up of the deal - appears increasingly likely," said senior economist Nathan Janzen and economist Matthias Hartpence.

Story continues below advertisement

"Our view: The end of NAFTA would be a negative outcome for the Canadian economy, but a manageable one, provided the U.S. continues to respect its [World Trade Organization] commitments," they added in today's report.

"We estimate that an effective hike in tariffs up to WTO levels could lower Canadian GDP by a total of about 1 per cent over five to ten years. And while job losses are difficult to tally, it's likely that a minotiryt of the half-million Canadians working in highly trade-senstive sectors would be affected."

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer leave a news conference in August. While trade talks are tough, the two are said to have built a good working relationship. Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press

Here's how Mr. Janzen and Mr. Harpence see things:

Tariffs

It's hard to predict how things could look in a post-NAFTA world because it all depends on what tariffs come into force.

While some believe Canada and the U.S. could go back to the old trade deal that preceded NAFTA, the Trump administration's "protectionist bent" may not shelter us. They cited the recent trade decisions on softwood lumber and the Bombardier Inc. C Series program.

As other observers have noted, WTO tariffs are not outrageous under the most-favoured-nation status, standing in the U.S. at 3.5 per cent and in Canada at 4.1 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

But even small increases in tariffs can have a marked impact, they noted.

"Though the auto sector gets cited most often, tariff hikes would hit numerous other sectors," Mr. Janzen and Mr. Harpence said.

"Sectors with trade with the U.S. of at least double their Canadian production footprint make up roughly 6 per cent of Canadian GDP and about 5 per cent of Canadian employment," they adding citing industries from appliances and cleaning products that could see tariffs of at least twice their production bases.

Impact on economic growth

This, too, is hard to peg, but RBC estimates that a 4-per-cent jump in tariffs would cut Canadian growth by 1 per cent over the course of up to 10 years.

"The implied annual impact of 0.1 per cent to 0.2 per cent might not appear all that large, but it adds up to a substantial amount of foregone production potential - about $20-billion (in today's dollars) of annual output over time," the RBC economists said.

Story continues below advertisement

"Broader spillovers into non-trading industries, the impact of uncertainty on business investment, and the potential cost of non-tariff barriers are more difficult to quantify," they added.

"The partial or complete dismantling of NAFTA would likewly spark near-term financial market volatility, further weighing on near-term business and consumer confidence and, therefore, growth."

The loonie would erode, and the Bank of Canada would probably go even slower on raising interest rates.

Who gets whacked

This table says it all:

Top 15 industries (by GDP size) with trade/GDP ratios of 200% or more Industry Share of GDP (%) Trade/GDP ratio (%) Employment (x1,000) Employment (% of total) Petroleum and coal product manufacturing 0.6 217 19 0.12 Primary metal manufacturing 0.55 332 54 0.34 Motor vehicle parts manufacturing 0.48 511 72 0.45 Plastic product manufacturing 0.46 205 82 0.51 Aerospace product and parts manufacturing 0.43 217 46 0.29 Motor vehicle manufacturing 0.41 1250 43 0.27 Basic chemical manufacturing 0.31 231 12 0.07 Pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing 0.28 279 28 0.18 Miscellaneous manufacturing 0.25 267 56 0.35 Pulp, paper and paperboard mills 0.24 256 23 0.15 Other general-purpose machinery manufacturing 0.19 345 29 0.18 Resin, synth rubber/artificial/synth fibre/filament mfg. 0.18 422 6 0.04 Agricultural, construction & mining machinery mfg. 0.15 367 28 0.17 Grain and oilseed milling 0.14 295 7 0.04 Other electronic product manufacturing 0.14 390 20 0.13 RBC Economics Research

"Production chains in these sectors are simply too entrenched to change quickly, so tariff hikes would likely hit corporate profits and consumer prices sooner than workers," Mr. Janzen and Mr. Harpence said.

"The end result might be a slow decline in these sectors, rather than an immediate disruption.

Then there are the ripple effects.

"The income earned by auto workers, for example, helps to support other industries like retail and construction that do not have a major trade footprint."

And its not just production, even though that's what we tend to look at most. There's also services

A 'tantrum'

Of course, Mr. Janzen and Mr. Harpence predicated their scenarios on trade reverting to a WTO regime. What if that doesn't happen?

A "more remote possibility," they said, is a "Trump tariff tantrum."

What they mean by that is the Trump administration not only killing NAFTA, but also thumbing its nose at the WTO.

"The outcome of this potential scenario is uncertain, but could result in significantly more distortionary tariffs along the lines of the 20-per-cent import duties on softwood lumber and 300-per-cent tariffs on Bombardier C Series jets already announced by the U.S. Commerce Department," the RBC economists said.

"Given the preoccupation of the president with trade deficits, tariffs under this type of scenario could be focused on areas in which Canada has a trade surplus with the U.S. Of course, it would also expose the U.S. to possible retaliation."

Which we commonly refer to as a trade war.

The energy patch would be most exposed to this, but such an outcome would deprive the Americans of what they want most from us.

Read more





More news



Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market