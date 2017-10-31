From bitcoin to ethereum, the threats as cryptocurrencies grow ‘too big to ignore’

Briefing highlights

The evolution of how we pay for stuff is a fascinating thing, from playing cards in Canada so long ago to coins and bills, plastic, use of cyberspace and, now, cryptocurrencies.

And there's a lot to worry about with the latter amid the many benefits, Royal Bank of Canada warns.

"Cryptocurrencies have the potential to fundamentally change the global economic system and threaten global economic stability," Sue Trinh, RBC's head of Asia foreign exchange strategy in Hong Kong, warned in a new report.

"These threats becomes increasingly real as more and more individuals use them and more and more companies launch their own cryptocurrencies – there are currently 1,194 cryptocurrencies in circulation," she added.

"Needless to say there are some significant economic, political and legal policy issues that require further assessment. Perhaps one of the biggest issues yet to be properly addressed: Is it a currency? Is it software? Is it an equity?"

Ms. Trinh looked at how cryptocurrencies work, how you use them, and the many central banks, including Canada's, that are studying them.

She also looked at the different versions out there now, from bitcoin to ethereum, noting the prices. Bitcoin, for example, is trading around $6,000 (U.S.), and, Ms. Trinh said, these things are "becoming too big to ignore."

(Compare that to a 78-cent loonie.)

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have surged in value in recent months Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Ms. Trinh also ran through the pros and cons, noting that some of the former also rank among the latter.

The benefits:

1: No barriers to access: "Developing countries with broken financial sectors are an obvious example and rich with potential. Venezuela and Zimbabwe are recent examples where economic crises have driven rampant adoption of cryptocurrencies by its citizens."

2: No central authority: "The owner has total control of their funds and (theoretically) no one is able to take it away from you or freeze your assets held in the account without consulting you."

3: Peer to peer: "Cuts out the middle-man (bank, lawyer, notary) and transaction fees are much smaller as a result."

4: Fast transactions: "Cuts out third parties (lawyers, banks) and therefore delays compared to traditional asset transfers."

5: Protection: "Cannot be counterfeited or reversed arbitrarily by the sender, as with credit card charge-backs. Likewise, whereas credit cards give the merchant access to a buyer's credit line, cryptocurrency allows the buyer to send to the merchant."

There's more, Ms. Trinh said, including the anonymity factor, and the fact that such currencies can skirt any capital controls. Blockchain technology, she added, "can have wider applications beyond moving money between individuals."

The drawbacks:

1: Many of us have experienced that "damn, I lost my wallet" moment. Don't rule out "damn, I lost the password to my wallet" if it's kept on, or lost by, an exchange.

2: Hackers can wreak havoc, for example through a denial of service attack or temporarily bringing down a site to "create panic selling" from which they can make a digital buck. There's also "robbing mining pools," Ms. Trinh said.

3: Because they are "borderless and largely unregulated," central banks can't control cryptocurrencies or manage exchange rates. (And President Donald Trump would have nothing to complain about.)

4: Crime is oft linked to them because of the anonymity that's also seen as a benefit.

5: They could bring instability as "their explosive growth attracts financial speculation." (Sort of like using Dutch tulips. Or detached homes in Vancouver or Toronto.)

6: They gobble up power: "Processing a bitcoin transaction is said to consume between 3,000-5,000 times as much energy as a Visa card transaction." (As opposed to the energy we spend trying to pay off our Visa card transactions.)

"As cryptocurrency usage continues to grow, so too must policy makers' ability to assess the effect on the stability of [foreign exchange] markets and their ability to control those effects," said Ms. Trinh, noting the issues for banks, payment systems and the broader financial world.

"While some countries have explicitly allowed their use and trade, others have banned or restricted it," she added.

"We think such moves are a case of regulators looking to buy time to better understand the phenomenon and to create rules to protect investors."

What to watch for today

Statistics Canada reports what economists expect will be flat economic growth for August, possibly inching up by 0.1 per cent.

That would mark a second month of weakness after July kicked off what's believed to have been a slower third quarter.

"Another soft reading in August keeps us on track to see a significant slowing in growth in the third quarter," said Nick Exarhos of CIBC World Markets.

"Although the 2-per-cent or so pace isn't a disaster by any stretch of the imagination, it isn't hot enough to force the Bank of Canada's hand toward another rate hike before the end of this year – something Governor [Stephen] Poloz apparently agrees with judging by the past week's rate announcement and [monetary policy report]."

We'll also get the latest picture from the euro zone, where third-quarter economic growth is expected to come in at 0.5 per cent, September unemployment at 9 per cent, and September annual inflation at 1.5 to 1.6 per cent, according to RBC.

"The euro area's strengthened recovery should continue into Q3," RBC said. "Our central expectation is that this week's 'preliminary flash' estimate will show the euro area growing at 0.5 per cent quarter over quarter in Q3.

"However, we admit that the risks to that are tilted to the upside," the bank added. "In advance, we get the Spanish and French GDP releases, which we expect to show expansion of 0.9 per cent quarter over quarter and 0.4 per cent quarter over quarter, respectively."

Also on tap is the Bank of Canada's Mr. Poloz and senior deputy Carolyn Wilkins at the Commons finance committee.

Earnings today: Aetna Inc., Anadarko Petroleum Corp., Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Cogeco Communications Inc., Devon Energy Corp., Electronic Arts Inc., Kellogg Co., Mastercard Inc., Shopify Inc., TransAlta Corp. and WestJet Airlines Ltd.

