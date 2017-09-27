On a wing and a prayer: What analysts say about a wounded Bombardier
This will be a risk overhang on the program for some timeMorningstar analyst Chris Higgins
Bombardier Inc. faces a tough go for its key C Series program in the wake of preliminary countervailing duties after losing a crucial trade spat with Boeing Co.
To recap, as The Globe and Mail's Nicolas Van Praet reports, the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped duties of about 220 per cent on C Series planes late Tuesday, ruling in the case of a sale to Delta Air Lines that Bombardier is subsidized by Canadian governments.
Bombardier called the duty "absurd," while Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said they are "clearly aimed at eliminating Bombardier's C Series aircraft from the U.S. market.
It was the second blow to the Canadian plane and train maker in a span of hours. As Mr. Van Praet and our European correspondent Eric Reguly writes, a deal to merge the train units of Siemens AG and Alstom SA will also put "enormous pressure" on Bombardier's train business.
The U.S. decision still has to be made final by its International Trade Commission, which is expected to rule early next year.
Here's what analysts are saying:
"You take the U.S. market out of the demand side because of expensive duties and it becomes hard to get the right price elsewhere." Bank of Montreal analyst Fadi Chamoun
"We believe the key area of concern will be what Delta does with its order. Moreover, the impact on other U.S.-based airlines will also be in question under such a ruling." Royal Bank of Canada analyst Walter Spracklin
"This cannot be a slam dunk. I'm having a hard time figuring out how Boeing was harmed by this." Cato Institute senior fellow Dan Pearson, to Reuters
"I think [Delta] will send a signal and look closely at Airbus." Teal Group analyst Richard Aboulafia, to Reuters
"This is just a preliminary decision, so this will be a risk overhang on the program for some time. That might impede sales efforts, which are already pretty slow." Morningstar's Mr. Higgins, to Bloomberg
"The really critical issue here is what pricing and profitability are they going to be able to achieve on the program." Cormark Securities analyst David Tyerman
"If [the ITC] can't explain how they came to that conclusion, that's really dangerous because the Canadians are going to regard this as a slap in the face." Mr. Aboulafia, to Business Insider
The U.S. dollar is where investors are positioned at the momentIpek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst, London Capital Group
Markets up
Global stocks are largely higher so far, with New York poised for a stronger open.
"Equity markets are higher today as traders are paying a little less attention to the geopolitical issues and are willing to take on more risk," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.
"The uncertainty in relation to North Korea, Catalonia and the Kurdish region of Iraq is still simmering away, but for now dealers are tuning the noise out."
Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, though Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.5 per cent, and the Shanghai composite inched up.
In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent by about 5:25 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also up, and the Canadian dollar was below 81 cents (U.S.).
"The rising [U.S.] dollar continues to be a great friend to U.K. and euro zone markets, as it takes down the euro and sterling," said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
"Having laboured for weeks under the impact of a strong euro, European markets are enjoying their moment in the sun, undoubtedly pleasing all those fund managers that piled into the continent's equities over the summer."
What to watch for today
Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz speaks for the first time since July, which means he'll be closely watched for the timeline on interest rate hikes.
He speaks to the St. John's Board of Trade, and will hold a news conference after.
"It should be closely watched for discussion on both the recent rate hike on Sept. 6 and BoC views on a possible hike at the Oct. 25 rate meeting and [monetary policy report] release," said economists at RBC.
"Poloz should have seen preliminary results of the next business outlook survey (released on Oct. 16) by the time of the speech, with the summer BOS release seeming to be instrumental in the BoC's hawkish shift in June."
