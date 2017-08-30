‘Playing NAFTA’: Well, at least the Canadian dollar’s not the peso

Briefing highlights

The Canadian dollar may face NAFTA risks. But at least it's not the peso.

Indeed, says Bipan Rai of CIBC World Markets, the loonie could outperform the peso as Canada, Mexico and the United States renegotiate the North American free-trade agreement over the next several months.

"From a market perspective, knowing the differences (and leverage) of each country in the negotiations is key to understanding what [foreign exchange] markets could do under different scenarios," said Mr. Rai, executive director of macro strategy, as he suggested playing the loonie against the peso.

In a recent report, Mr. Rai and his New York colleague Mario Robles, the head of Latin American strategy, gave five scenarios for the loonie outpacing the peso.

1. Mexico will likely "face more challenges" than Canada, specifically in job-heavy industries such as autos. There are other areas, too, like provisions against corruption.

2. "Mexico's political landscape is tumultuous versus the relatively quiet Canadian political scene," with next year's presidential and congressional elections that could put leftist parties in power, affecting energy reform.

3. The Mexican and Canadian central banks are expected to move in opposite directions, with the former ending, and possibly pulling back on, interest rate hikes, and the latter just beginning. The loonie would automatically be more attractive under that scenario.

4. The U.S. takes in 80 per cent of Mexican imports. Which means that "if negotiations were to go wrong, Mexico's external accounts could suffer incredibly."

5. Mexico runs a $56-billion goods and services trade surplus with the U.S., while Canada runs an actual deficit of $12-billion. So "if the U.S. "takes a 'zero-sum' game approach to negotiations aimed at curbing its deficit, then Mexico is more poorly positioned."

CIBC isn't saying that the loonie won't be at the mercy of NAFTA negotiations, but that it's sheltered more than the peso should talks turn sour.

Mr. Rai expects the second round of bargaining, which starts Friday in Mexico City, to be similar to the first, but that markets may get a better sense of where things stand after the third session.

The U.S. dollar is at the mercy of many things, from global developments to the policies of the Trump administration.

So it's hard to project the U.S. dollar's fortunes, which in turn "makes CAD and MXN tricky to play," Mr. Rai said, referring to the Canadian and Mexican currencies by their symbols.

"In light of this, our calculations suggest that it is optimal to play upcoming NAFTA negotiations via the crosses," Mr. Rai said in a recent report.

"In that light, we favour long CAD/MXN as the optimal NAFTA trade going forward," he added.

"That's not just because a trade-obsessed White House knows that Canadian/U.S. trade is far more balanced than U.S./Mexican trade, but also from empirical observations as well. Indeed, a careful study of NAFTA premiums for both Canada and Mexico show that long CAD/MXN is a viable trade in the months ahead."

CIBC ran an interesting exercise on "playing NAFTA," looking at how the Canadian and Mexican currencies performed during certain periods, to help form its recommendation.

For the loonie, the period ran from April 21, when the U.S. slapped tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber, to June 12, when the Bank of Canada caught the markets off guard by signalling higher rates, driving up the currency.

There's a lot that went into their calculations, but Mr. Rai said he and Mr. Robles found that "the 'NAFTA' variable introduced an upward bias to [the U.S. dollar versus the loonie] in that period that was the equivalent of 1.38 per cent above where short-term fair value would dictate it should be."

Having said that, the Canadian dollar was also suffering during that period because of fears related to alternative mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc., meaning "the NAFTA premium is likely less than 1.38 per cent."

Mr. Rai and Mr. Robles used a different period for the peso, which rose and fell along with Donald Trump's presidential election fortunes given his frequent attacks on Mexico.

Looking at the currencies from the time Mr. Trump appeared to lock up the Republican nomination through to when he began his stint as President, CIBC pegged the premium at about 2.83 per cent.

"Of course, the 'NAFTA' premium model itself doesn't include liquidity, volatility and country premium risk which likely contributed to sensitivity of MXN as well and magnified the effect," Mr. Rai said.

"Still, the results clearly show that if things go wrong – the MXN is more at risk than the CAD."

What to watch for today

President Donald Trump is expected to be the highlight, with a speech on his long-awaited tax reform.

"And investors are certainly in favour of the President's pro-business policies, but will the plans get introduced?" said analyst David Madden of CMC Markets in London.

"Mr. Trump failed to overhaul the health care system, and it wasn't just the Democrats who scuppered his plans, members of his own party opposed it, too," he added.

"What benefits the President is that reform is the sort of policy that you could imagine support coming from both parties."

Markets will also get a look at the revised reading of U.S. economic growth in the second quarter, which economists expect will come in at an annualized 2.7 or 2.8 per cent, higher than the first measure of 2.6 per cent.

"While construction spending in June was lower than assumed, wholesale inventories were higher, and there were upward revisions to retail sales," said BMO Nesbitt Burns deputy chief economist Michael Gregory.

"Also, the quarterly services survey revealed decent revenue growth in the quarter."

At the same time, Statistics Canada is expected to report that the country's current account deficit swelled in the second quarter to somewhere around $16.5-billion, from $14.1-billion in the first three months.

"Merchandise trade will weigh on the balance in Q2, with the goods deficit widening sharply in nominal terms," said BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic.

"The services deficit likely narrowed, as it continues to adjust to the lagged impact of a weaker currency," he added.

"All told, the size of the deficit, while manageable, suggests the Canadian dollar will struggle to hold on to any outsized strength."

And on the corporate front, National Bank of Canada reports quarterly results.

