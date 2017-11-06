Plus ça change: Trumponomics ‘more noise than impact’ one year in

Briefing highlights

On Trumponomics and Trumpflation

Markets mixed so far

Investors watch Trump, Saudis

Canadian dollar above 78 cents

Oil prices on the rise

Analysts see Saudi oil policy holding

Broadcom unveils bid for Qualcomm

What to watch for this week

Valeant selling Sprout unit





Plus ça change



Then:

"In the early hours of Nov. 9, 2016, even before then President-elect Trump's victory speech had finished, markets had already come to a swift consensus that the incoming administration's dominant economic impact would be a fiscal stimulus-driven reflationary one."

Soon after:

Story continues below advertisement

"In the subsequent two months, the dollar, U.S. yields and U.S. equities underwent an exceptionalist synchronized ascent in what many had termed the 'Trumpflation trade.'"

Now:

"On the coming one-year anniversary of the incarnation of Trumpflation next Thursday, U.S. markets have travelled a great distance but are in many ways little different (or at least not any more exceptionalist) today than a year ago."

Thus, in the words of JPMorgan Chase currency analyst Daniel Hui, who wrote that timeline, President Donald Trump's economic and fiscal policy moves are "producing more noise than impact."

Mr. Trump's failures to date are obviously key to what comes next as investors glom onto the idea of "Trumpflation 2.0," that they're going to get what they thought they'd get a year ago.

But analysts warn that's far from a sure thing. As Mr. Hui noted, noise vs. impact means "more near-term volatility than medium-term trend" so "it is instead the underlying traditional macro trends that are more important for forecasts and trades."

Consider the past year. The U.S. economy is driving forward now, unemployment is easing and stocks are, of course, surging.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trump likes to take credit for the buoyant market. But it's hardly his doing.

"Returns in U.S. risky markets (equities and credit) have been impressive this year, but no more impressive than returns in corresponding risky markets in the rest of the world," Mr. Hui said.

"In other words, what actually was impressive in the past year was the synchronized global reflationary upturn, something that made the U.S. in fact distinctly unexceptional."

One of the highlights of last week was the unveiling of the House Republican tax bill, which would cut the corporate rate to 20 per cent, which was mostly as expected and, which, more importantly, is again no sure thing.

"While positive for growth and equities, plenty of hurdles to passage remain, and we currently only have a very modest fiscal boost built into our economic outlook next year," said Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic.

Another highlight was Mr. Trump's choice for the top spot at the Federal Reserve. Again, absolutely no surprise as he nominated Fed governor Jerome Powell to succeed Janet Yellen as chair of the U.S. central bank.

Story continues below advertisement

Given that their views align, little policy change is expected under Mr. Powell.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Federal Reserve board member Jerome Powell after announcing him as his nominee for the next chair of the Federal Reserve, Nov. 2, 2017 Alex Brandon/The Associated Press

Put it all together and, as the saying goes, plus ça change.

"The market has not priced in any significant odds that a tax plan gets passed whether we look at bonds or equities," said Royal Bank of Canada chief U.S. economist Tom Porcelli, senior U.S. economist Jacob Oubina and head of U.S. rates strategy Michael Cloherty.

As for the Fed, the market outlook for higher interest rates hasn't changed much this year.

"Same goes for earnings growth expectations in the equity market," Mr. Porcelli, Mr. Oubina and Mr. Cloherty said.

"But this doesn't mean that the knee-jerk, risk-off reaction to any watering down of the corporate tax rate provision is any less likely," they added in a report on the events of last week.

"If anything, what the negotiation process should bring over the course of the next weeks (months?) is firming volatility."

Then there's the U.S. dollar, which "in the year of Trumponomics has been one large round-trip," said JPMorgan's Mr. Hui.

"Our framework for assessing the impact of fiscal reform on the dollar remains one of assessing the likely level of fiscal thrust, translated into cyclical and, thus, Fed rate hike upgrades," Mr. Hui said.

"And we see little reason to change our assessment that the hurdle remains high for tax reform to become a sustained further topside catalyst for the USD," he added.

Even if the tax reforms are enacted next year, there will only be "marginal further stimulus and upward pressure on growth and prices from 2019 onward," said Bank of Nova Scotia deputy chief economist Brett House and senior economist Adrienne Warren.

Read more





Investors watch Trump, Saudis

Global markets are mixed so far, down in Europe as Mr. Trump starts his Asian tour and investors digest weekend developments in Saudi Arabia.

"The week kicked off with limited appetite for stocks on news that Saudi's billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the world's biggest investors, has been arrested in an anti-corruption purge in Saudi Arabia," said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

"Prince Alwaleed holds [hundreds of millions in stakes] in international hotel groups, including Four Seasons, AccorHotels and the Savoy, and global names such as Twitter, Lyft, JD.com, Citigroup and 21 st Century Fox," she added.

"Investors will be watching what could happen to Alwaleed's holdings under his arrest and how these companies' stock prices will react to the news. For many of them, the impact should not extend beyond an eventual knee-jerk sell-off. His large allocations could take a more significant hit."

Tokyo's Nikkei inched up slightly, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped marginally and the Shanghai composite rose 0.5 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were all down in the 0.2-per-cent area by about 5:25 a.m. ET.

New York futures were little changed, and the Canadian dollar was just shy of 78.5 cents (U.S.).

"Trump's Asian tour promises to bring greater volatility from a political standpoint, with the return of anti-North Korean rhetoric expected to be on the cards," said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

"With the Pentagon insisting that it would take a ground offensive to destroy the North Korean nuclear arsenal, it is clear that markets should expect heightened warmongering this week, with the likes of gold and the yen likely to come into favour."

Read more



Crude rises

Oil prices are on the rise in the wake of the weekend Saudi purge.

Observers believe Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will hold fast on existing oil policy, including the OPEC price cap deal and the floating of Saudi Aramco.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadhm Oct. 24, 2017. FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images

"MBS does nothing by half measures and has a high-risk tolerance," said Helima Croft, Royal Bank of Canada's global head of commodity strategy, and her colleagues, strategists Christopher Louney and Michael Tran.

"In terms of oil, there was no talk of returning to market share in Riyadh last week and $60-a-barrel Brent [crude] provides a more optimal enabling environment for many of MBS' key initiatives to remake the economy," they added in a report.

"Hence, we continue to see Saudi Arabia actively supporting market management, extending the OPEC cut deep into 2018, and moving ahead with the planned sale of a stake in Aramco. The bigger question about MBS and oil seems to be of a more medium-term nature … There may be a question mark over the role that conventional fossil fuels will play in the MBS modernization plan as he is clearly focused on all things disruptive."

Read more



Broadcom unveils Qualcomm bid

Broadcom Ltd. today unveiled a bid that tops $100-billion (U.S.) for Qualcomm Inc., a cash-and-stock offer it values at $70 a share.

The semiconductor supplier released the details along with a letter to Qualcomm's board. The two companies have held talks, but Broadcom took the offensive with the offer of $60 in cash and $10 in stock.

Qualcomm is in the midst of acquiring NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Broadcom said its offer goes ahead whether that deal is done or not.

It valued the deal at $130-billion, including $25-billion of debt.









What to watch for this week

We deserve some down time after the hectic nature of last week. Based on the calendar, we'll get it on the economic front, but not where corporate earnings are concerned.

Monday

There are some purchasing managers readings on tap. And here are some earnings to digest: CVS Health Corp., Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, CT Real Estate Investment Trust, E-L Financial Corp., Franco-Nevada Corp. and Héroux-Devtek Inc.

Tuesday

OPEC releases its 2017 global oil outlook, and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks to a luncheon in Montreal.

Governor of the Bank of Canada Stephen Poloz holds a press conference at the National Press Gallery in Ottawa on Wednesday October 25, 2017 Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

"Stephen Poloz will speak on the topic of the central bank's ability to understand inflation, and the emphasis will likely be on new doubts about the linkages between measures of the output gap or labour market slack and [consumer price index] trends," said CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld.

"If so, that underscores the Bank of Canada's desire to see a bit more economic data before tipping its hand on where rates are headed."

It's also Decision Day Down Under, with the Reserve Bank of Australia expected to hold its key rate steady. This will be followed on Friday by its statement on monetary policy.

"We expect the RBA to leave the cash rate unchanged, marking the 15th month of steady cash," said economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

"Domestic data have been mixed but, on balance, weaker, with core [inflation] remaining sub-target and retail sales continuing to contract," they added.

"Labour market data remain the bright spot in the economy. We expect little change to the RBA's generally upbeat tone although they may acknowledge the softer inflation pulse, which may be captured by a small downward revision to near-term forecasts in the [statement on monetary policy]."

Earnings: Agrium Inc., Cineplex Inc., Finning International Inc., Intact Financial Corp., Linamar Corp., Marriott International Inc., Morneau Shepell Inc., Paramount Resources Ltd., Snap Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Yellow Pages Ltd.

Wednesday

We'll learn more about Canada's housing market with the release of October building permits and housing starts.

"Building permits are expected to rise 1 per cent in September, with a small increase anticipated in both the residential and non-residential sectors," said Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at Bank of Montreal.

"Government infrastructure spending should provide a boost to non-residential activity," he added.

"Meantime, housing starts look to slide 3.4 per cent in October to 210,000 units annualized; decelerating, but still maintaining the strong pace of building we've seen year-to-date."

Earnings: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., CGI Group Inc., Chorus Aviation Inc., Encana Corp., Humana Inc., Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., Kinross Gold Corp. and Manulife Financial Corp.

Thursday

China releases several indicators, including inflation.

Markets will also be watching when the Reserve Bank of New Zealand releases what's expected to be a decision to hold its benchmark rate steady. But there's a twist this time.

"Another steady rate decision amid considerable uncertainty over possible changes to the RBNZ's mandate under the new Labour government will be delivered [this] week," RBC economists said.

"Key inflation and employment data have been firmer and may see a small lift to forecasts, while the currency tracked slightly below the RB's forecasts for Q3 and is currently well below its Q4 forecasts (almost 5 per cent)," they added.

"Despite this, we suspect that the bill track will remain unchanged, implying a steady cash rate of 1.75 per cent until well into 2019 given the uncertainty coupled with a new governor taking the helm in March, 2018."

Earnings: Canadian Tire Corp., Great Canadian Gaming Corp., Magna International Inc., Pengrowth Energy Corp., Quebecor Inc., Telus Corp., TMX Group Ltd. and TransCanada Corp.

Friday

Earnings: Emera Inc., Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc., Hydro One Ltd., JC Penney Co., Onex Corp., Power Corp., Power Financial Corp. and Sprott Inc.

Read more





More news



Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market