Relax, the stock market’s end isn’t nigh. (You’ve got a year or so)

Briefing highlights

Analysts don’t see big market pullback

Global markets mixed so far

New York poised for weaker open

Canadian dollar at 78.5 cents

What to watch for today

Toronto, Vancouver housing markets to boom: CIBC

Risky business?

A new look at the markets suggest we can all relax for a year or so despite the recent setbacks.

But then there could be trouble, Capital Economics warns.

Many observers have recently wondered how long the markets can go without a marked correction amid high valuations. They haven't necessarily said the end is nigh, but rather just wondered aloud.

Story continues below advertisement

As John Higgins and Oliver Jones see it, we've got a bit of time yet.

"Risky assets have come under some pressure for the first time since the summer, when they were rattled by rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea," Mr. Higgins, chief markets economist at Capital Economics, and his colleague Mr. Jones, the group's markets economist, said in a report this week.

"Nonetheless, we still don't think that a major selloff is likely until 2019, given the economic outlook."

They weren't saying there won't be some give. Indeed, they projected that the S&P 500 will close out 2017 at 2,500, somewhat less than where it stands now, as they believe much of the "good news" on U.S. tax reform is discounted.

Not only that, the markets bounced back nicely from the earlier troubles over North Korea. At the same time, the latest gains in crude could soon retreat, at least somewhat, as long as Saudi Arabia and Iran don't go to war.

"Big falls in equity prices have mainly occurred in the run-up to, or during, recessions in major economies," Mr. Higgins and Mr. Jones said.

"With this in mind, we don't envisage a large correction in the S&P 500 before 2019, once cracks in the U.S. economy start to emerge," they added.

Story continues below advertisement

"We think that equity prices in much of the rest of the world will probably fall sharply then, too, even if economies there hold up better."

Bipan Rai, executive director of macro strategy at CIBC World Markets, agrees it's not all that simple as market players "shake their collective heads" and call for the top of the market.

"There's a difference between an equity market selloff and a period of consolidation," Mr. Rai said.

"True, the equity market is long overdue for a corrective move lower, but given the amount of global liquidity still circulating we have a hard time seeing how it will happen," he added.

"After years of central bank accommodation, we've yet to see a sustainable pick-up in goods and services inflation but we have more than enough asset price inflation in both stocks and bonds. Blame it on structural changes over the past decade, but unless we see central banks act quickly to remove this liquidity it's hard to see what will precipitate a sustained selloff in equities."

Political events, like a stalemate on tax reform, won't crush stocks, either..

Story continues below advertisement

"Neither will a potential conflict on the Korean peninsula or in Lebanon (did 9/11 or the wars in Afghanistan or Iraq ever lead to a bear market?)" Mr. Rai said.

"These are the sort of issues that generally lead to a short-term sell-off or consolidation as opposed to a meaningful correction. What is needed for a sustained sell-off is a substantial shift in market expectations that leads to a change in the assessment of the risks of return."

Those would be things like a sudden surge in global inflation or a spike in mortgage delinquencies in an overextended market.

Read more



Stocks mixed

And on that note, global markets are mixed so far, down in Asia, mixed in Europe and signs of a weak start in New York.

"Stock markets have seen tentative buying this morning, as they look to recover from a tough few days," said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

Tokyo's Nikkei ended flat, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite shed 0.5 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was up 0.2 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. ET., with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 little changed.

New York futures were down, and the Canadian dollar was at just about 78.5 cents (U.S.).

Read more

What to watch for today

The euro zone reports its second estimate of third-quarter economic growth, its initial "flash" reading having come in at 0.6 per cent from a year earlier. This version, noted economists at Royal Bank of Canada, includes a country-by-country look.

"The 'flash' estimate has been subject to upward revisions in each of the previous four quarters though that has tended to come in the later releases rather than the second one," they added.

"In advance of the euro area figure, we get the first estimates of Q3 growth for Germany and Italy, which we expect to print at 0.6 per cent quarter over quarter and 0.4 per cent quarter over quarter, respectively."

While we're digesting those numbers, Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen will be speaking in Frankfurt, discussing central bank communications as part of a European Central Bank panel.

Closer to home, we get Ontario's fiscal update and a smattering of quarterly corporate results. There are some interesting ones, including earnings from Home Capital Group Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp., which may have something to say about Ottawa's latest announcement on the sale of marijuana.

Read more





More news



Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market