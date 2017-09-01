Loonie touches 81¢ on Canadian strength, weak U.S. hiring

Briefing highlights

What a difference a day has made for the Canadian dollar: The loonie has touched the 81-cent mark.

The currency had been lagging, but perked up Thursday after a strong reading on second-quarter gross domestic product came in surprisingly strong, raising the possibility of a rate hike next week from the Bank of Canada, though some analysts don't see it coming that fast.

Then today, a weak U.S. jobs report sent the U.S. dollar tumbling, automatically raising the value of the loonie.

Which would be a good thing for any Canadians travelling south for the long weekend, but for the fact that gas prices are surging because of the Texas floods.

The greenback later regained ground, bringing the Canadian currency down to above 80.5 cents (U.S.).

The loonie traded as low as 80 cents today, and as high as 81.02 cents, and was sitting at just about the 81-cent mark before the North American open.

"The move is rooted in a combination of the upside surprise in the growth report and the repricing of the September BoC meeting," said Mark McCormick, North American head of foreign exchange strategy at TD Securities.

"From the U.S. side, weak [personal consumption expenditures] … and now the double whammy of wage growth miss and soft employment headline make for a challenging USD backdrop into a new month."

There's little left to "price" from the outlook for the Federal Reserve, but "now we have a heavy U.S. political calendar on the way, so risk-reward favours another downturn in the USD," Mr. McCormick said.

"That should start to benefit CAD but we're now cautious chasing the CAD rally into [the Bank of Canada decision] next week while we still expect them to keep their powder dry until October," he added, referring to the loonie by its symbol.

Fitch on the banks

The Fitch Ratings agency gives Canada's major banks high marks.

But there's something of a "but" there, as always related to inflated home prices and equally inflated household debt.

In its latest review this week, Fitch looked in depth at Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Desjardins Group, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank, finding them to have "sound fundamentals" but with challenges ahead.

"Fitch Ratings believes Canadian banks are at an inflection point regarding asset quality, but, barring a broad-based shock to employment or a rapid rise in interest rates, views the risks as manageable," the agency said.

"Fitch affirmed the ratings of [the seven institutions], reflecting their market positions and proven solid operating performances over multiple economic cycles and global shocks," it added.

"Our base case scenario incorporates modest GDP growth of 2 per cent for 2017, no meaningful rise in unemployment, and a soft landing for the housing sector. Recent government's actions to address housing should slow down the pace of home price appreciation."

Fitch rated the banks in several areas, including their operating environments, their corporate profiles, management and strategy, risk appetite, asset quality, profitability, capitalization and leverage, and funding and liquidity.

It based its findings on projected "modest" economic growth of 2 per cent, no big spike in unemployment, and a soft landing for the housing market.

"The ratings for the major Canadian banks are among the highest in Fitch's global bank universe," the agency said.

"In Fitch's view, the ratings reflect the sound fundamentals at these banks, as evidenced by consistent earnings performance through various credit cycles and generally stable financial profiles," it added.

"The big six Canadian banks and [Desjardins] operate in a highly concentrated banking system within a highly developed economy and supportive banking regulatory framework. Fitch also believes barriers to entry remain high, which benefit the banks' performance. Nonetheless, Fitch notes that the non-bank financial sector has been growing, particularly the unregulated segment."

Fitch gives all the institutions a "stable" outlook, but for RBC, whose outlook is "negative" because of potential "future earnings volatility" given its expanding capital markets operation.

Still, RBC's "national presence" and wide branch system support its "leading or near-leading positions in most of its business lines," Fitch said.

"Additionally, RY has grown its global presence through its capital markets segment, which has benefited from other institutions scaling back their respective capital markets activities," it added, referring to RBC by its stock symbol.

Here's where Fitch sees the Big Five: "RY and TD are considered to have the two leading domestic franchises supporting the higher notch for company profile. BMO, BNS and CIBC are considered to have solid franchises with unique differences supporting the company profile rating."

Fitch's big concerns relate to swollen household debt levels and high home prices, though governments have moved to tame the housing markets and much of the threat is "mitigated" by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.

In real terms, home prices are inflated to the tune of 20 per cent, Fitch said, a risk, though it doesn't expect a meltdown.

"One of the main rating sensitivities for the Canadian peer group is a prolonged and sharp economic downturn or a steep housing market correction, particularly when consumer indebtedness is at historically high levels," Fitch said.

"Canadian households are increasingly more vulnerable to an adverse shock, which could pressure Canadian banks' asset quality should borrowers' ability to service their debt burdens weaken," the agency added.

"However, without a broad-based shock to employment and/or a rapid rise in interest rates, Fitch views the risks as manageable."

Bullish sentiment has been in play since Wednesday and we are not seeing any signs of the positive momentum waning CMC Markets analyst David Madden



Markets at a glance

NAFTA 2.0: Round 2

NAFTA negotiators return to the table today, this time in Mexico City, no doubt with President Donald Trump's threats fresh in their minds.

Twice last week, Mr. Trump threatened to terminate the North American free-trade agreement, prompting Mexico to warn the U.S. to back off.

Keep an eye out for reports today from Globe and Mail Washington correspondent Adrian Morrow, who's in Mexico City for this, the second round of talks.

Lululemon rises

Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares are shaping up nicely, buoyed by its earnings report late Thursday.

The yoga retailer's quarterly results topped estimates as the company also raised its forecast for the year.

"While it's tough to find negatives in the quarter, with the stock trading at 13 times our [fiscal 2017 estimated] EBITDA, expectations are high, leaving little room for error," Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez said as the bank raised its target price on the stock to $62 (U.S.) from $59.

