The harder side of Sears: The grim jobs numbers behind its collapse in Canada

The collapse of Sears Canada Inc. is expected to kill about 0.6 per cent of the jobs across the retail industry. Looked at another way, Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter calculates, that's "almost a year's worth of typical gains in the sector."

As The Globe and Mail's Marina Strauss reports, the iconic retailer is liquidating, throwing more than 12,000 people out of work.

Mr. Porter looked at the numbers, as well as the different measures used by Statistics Canada, to determine the impact of those 12,000 jobs on the labour market.

"To put that large number in perspective, an average monthly gain in overall employment has been about 16,000 over the past five years," Mr. Porter said.

"Overall retail employment is hovering around the two million mark, so this shutdown would affect 0.6 per cent of the sector's jobs," he added.

"Unlike the U.S. situation - where retail payrolls were falling even before the messy September jobs data - Canadian retail employment is still rising."

But look at the size of that hit against the backdrop of annual job creation across the industry.

Statistics Canada's establishment survey, as it's known, suggests an average annual increase of about 17,000 retail jobs in the past five years, Mr. Porter said, noting that the September numbers showed a solid jump from a year earlier.

Mr. Porter also cited the differences between the establishment survey and Statistics Canada's other employment report, the labour force survey.

"The more volatile LFS says retail jobs have soared 5 per cent year over year, but this survey was much weaker in 2015," he added.

"Note, both surveys reported a slowdown that year, when Target shut its doors, costing more than 15,000 jobs."

Take a look, too, at this from The Globe and Mail's Matt Lundy on retail sector employment:

