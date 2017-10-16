The loonie and trade: Can Canada live without NAFTA? Yes. We. Can.

Briefing highlights

Should NAFTA die

Ask David Madani if Canada can live without the North American free-trade agreement and he'll say something like: Yes. We. Can.

The senior Canada economist at Capital Economics said as much in a new report titled "Life without NAFTA wouldn't be catastrophic."

Mr. Madani and other observers say the tariffs that could result wouldn't be particularly troublesome, and the Canadian dollar's adjustment to a new trade regime would likely offset them, regardless.

They hasten to add that the loss of the dispute-resolution system would be a big hit, but, as The Globe and Mail's Adrian Morrow reports, U.S. negotiators are demanding gutting those provisions, anyway.



As The Globe and Mail's Barrie McKenna reported this weekend, Chicken Little may well have been off-base in the initial fears surrounding the Trump administration's demands to redraw the trade pact and the President's repeated threats to kill it.

"Even if the U.S. administration decides to unilaterally withdraw from NAFTA, we aren't convinced that would spell immediate disaster for Canada's economy," Mr. Madani said.

"All things considered, the economy wouldn't be doomed without NAFTA, mainly because of the offset from a potentially lower Canadian dollar," he added.

"But the advantages from NAFTA's speedy dispute-settlement process would be missed, and this could hurt business confidence and investment down the road, possibly at a time when the economy can least afford another setback."

As my colleague Mr. McKenna reported, there would, of course, be immediate disruption, and, no doubt, some of it ugly. And longer term, you've got to consider everything from the number of NAFTA-supported jobs to supply chains to companies luring business to Canada by selling the NAFTA experience.

Much would depend on what could replace NAFTA, if anything. Some have suggested a reversion to the old Canada-U.S. free-trade pact, but Mr. Madani questioned that, saying that relying on World Trade Organization rules would be more likely. Certainly at first, anyway.

But under the WTO's "most favoured nation" regime, American tariffs on Canadian goods would come in at an average 2.1 per cent, Mr. Madani suggested.

"Given that Canada's exports are worth just over 30 per cent of GDP and that close to three-quarters of exports go to the U.S., we admit these trade tariffs would negatively impact the wider economy," he said.

"But we think this shock would be small, partly because we would also expect some depreciation of the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar. This would certainly be the case if, as we would anticipate, the Bank of Canada were to soften its aggressive stance on the interest rate outlook."

CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld agreed that the levies themselves wouldn't be that onerous under the WTO.

"Looking at the weighted average tariff that would be applicable on Canada's U.S.-bound exports, we estimate that a mere 5-per-cent Canadian dollar depreciation would reduce the costs of the domestic content in our exports enough to offset the tariff," Mr. Shenfeld said, adding that Canadian exports to Mexico aren't a big issue because they're so small.

"Proposed U.S. corporate tax cuts, which would see the U.S. dollar bid up by capital inflows, could fuel some of that exchange-rate adjustment. Keeping Canadian interest rates a bit below those stateside would do the rest."

There are other issues to consider, of course.

A cheaper loonie would raise the cost of imports to Canada, which would hurt demand, though that would be "mitigated by the availability of cheaper domestically produced goods and services," Mr. Madani said.

Of greater concern are the non-tariff issues. Just ask Canada's Bombardier Inc. and the softwood lumber industry, both of which have been hit by the Trump administration.

"Tensions between Canada and the U.S. over softwood lumber, dairy supply management and aerospace industry subsides are the main areas of concern," Mr. Madani said.

"The U.S, has also targeted steel and aluminium in the past, so we can't rule out additional trade disputes potentially upsetting the economy," he added.

"Despite the WTO, it's no secret that, since the global financial crisis, trade disputes over non–tariff barriers have increased substantially. For Canada, this added uncertainty could obviously discourage domestic business investment."

CIBC's Mr. Shenfeld cited similar concerns.

"As we've seen of late, the U.S. Commerce Department can impose massive anti-dumping and countervailing duties in a capricious manner, and the WTO isn't able to review or reverse these in a reasonable timeframe," he said.

"That's why we sought a free-trade agreement in the first place. It's the dispute-resolution process, not low tariffs, that is the jewel in the NAFTA crown."

But such things aren't working out so well for Bombardier and the lumber industry, right?

And you've got to question how much better it could get given that the Trump administration has declared war on foreign exporters with few rules of engagement.

The bluster from the administration is one thing, no doubt part negotiating tactic and part Trump doing what he does.

The shocking duties are another, and something NAFTA appears incapable of dealing with, anyway.

For the record, Citigroup analysts say the market is pricing a 30-per-cent chance of the death of the trade pact, while Citi itself sees a 10-per-cent probability.

"The base case from our economists is that while the negotiations are expected to be tough, the eventual resolution will be a preservation of NAFTA with some potential modifications," said Citi's Jabaz Mathai.

"If this was purely a negotiating strategy on the part of the U.S. administration (and there is broad consensus that it is ultimately a negotiating strategy), then the end objective for all parties is still a free-trade treaty with some potential modifications," he added in his report.

"However, the probability of a pullout by the U.S. is higher now than in the past, given the need for the administration to showcase the achievement of some campaign promises. NAFTA in other words could be a political decoy in case tax reform doesn't go through."

What to watch for this week

Key is this morning's release of the Bank of Canada's business outlook and senior loan officers survey, particularly the former as it will feed into rate-hike expectations.

"The fall [business outlook survey] should be closely followed after the upbeat summer release likely contributed to the BoC's hawkish shift in tone and their first rate hike in seven years in July," Royal Bank of Canada said in a lookahead to the report.

Observers expect to see that businesses aren't quite as optimistic as they were last summer after a red-hot economic performance that's believed to be cooling now.

"The Canadian economy had an exceptionally strong run of growth from 2016Q3 to 2017Q2, but that looks to have ended and the survey should reflect as much," said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal's Canadian rates and macro strategist.

"Optimism regarding future sales hit a multi-year high in the summer survey so some pullback wouldn't be shocking, but don't expect a big decline. Investment intentions should remain firm, perhaps even improve modestly," he added.

"From a regional perspective, look for commentary to be generally upbeat, though oil-producing regions will likely see more talk of recovery rather than strength. Meantime, credit conditions in the [two surveys] might have tightened a snick after the BoC's July rate hike."

The rest of the calendar:

Wednesday

Manufacturers are believed to have suffered another weak month in August, with sales dipping again, which Statistics Canada's morning report should show..

"After a sharp decline in output caused by retooling shutdowns, factory shipments of motor vehicles should post a partial rebound in August," said Toronto-Dominion Bank, which expects the report to show overall sales down 0.1 per cent.

"However, this report will not capture ongoing labour disputes, which will constrain any further recovery in September," the bank added.

"Outside of the transportation sector, the weak export data and a broad decline in hours worked argue towards a downbeat report, though rising petroleum prices will help to support nominal refinery sales."

Thursday

The European Union Council starts a two-day meeting that should focus on Brexit.

"Originally it had been intended that this would be the point at which EU leaders would aim to deem that 'sufficient progress' had been made on Brexit negotiations and formally agree to move from the first stage of the process on separation issues (citizens' rights, Northern Ireland, and the 'exit bill') to the second phase of determining the U.K's future trade relationship with the EU once Brexit is formalized in March, 2019," said RBC.

"However, after the latest round of talks, EU lead negotiator Michel Barnier's assessment was that he was unable to propose that discussions on the future relationship should begin and it is very unlikely that [the] meeting of EU leaders will dissent from that assessment," it added.

"To the extent that expectations have already adjusted to this delay to the original timetable, this meeting may not bring significant developments, but it will nevertheless attract attention from those looking for clues about how and when Brexit talks will gather some momentum and move onto the trade deal stage."

Friday

Expect to see a jump when Statistics Canada reports September's inflation numbers, given the hurricane-related rise in energy costs.

Observers expect to see that annual inflation picked up to 1.6 or 1.7 per cent from August's 1.4 per cent.

On a month-over-month basis, "consumer prices likely rose 0.2 per cent in September, which would be the biggest headline increase since April," said BMO's Mr. Reitzes.

"Energy prices played a big role, with gasoline and fuel oil prices rising 2-to-3 per cent, driven by the supply disruption from the devastating hurricanes which hit the southern U.S." He added.

"Clothing is a key sector to watch this month, as it has risen over 3 per cent on average in September during the past five years. We'll be watching for any signs that the loonie's strength in recent months dampened this seasonality. Indeed, this is a theme that could prove prominent as our models suggest the Canadian dollar's huge appreciation in Q3 will weigh meaningfully on [the consumer price index] through the course of 2018.."

Statistics Canada's monthly look at retail sales is released at the same time, and is expected to show a jump of just 0.3 per cent in August.

"Autos will be a plus, but underlying retail should give up some of its recent strength," said CIBC's Mr. Exarhos.

