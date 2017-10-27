Threepenny Opera: Bank of Canada was ‘last, best hope’ of taming Canadian dollar’s sell-off

Briefing highlights

The Canadian dollar is sitting below 78 cents (U.S.) this morning, down by three pennies over the course of just a month, and even more since its early September peak.

And further erosion is likely, observers say.

It's a rather swift turn of events for a currency that had been basking in the glow of a hawkish central bank, whose two rapid interest rate hikes pushed it above 82 cents early last month, only to see it slip to 81 cents a month ago, then further to where it sits today.

Its latest tumble came Wednesday when the Bank of Canada held its benchmark overnight rate steady at 1 per cent and signalled a pause in its hiking cycle amid uncertainty over North American free-trade agreement negotiations and the potential impact of its increases on home owners who are buried in debt.

On top of that, as The Globe and Mail's Barrie McKenna reports, central bank governor Stephen Poloz and his colleagues are still optimistic about Canada's economy, but growth is slowing from the strong pace set earlier this year.

"We have been bullish on the medium term outlook for the CAD but have to recognize that risks of a further squeeze higher in the USD looks quite significant now with the policy decision [Wednesday] perhaps the last, best hope of blunting the CAD sell-off for the moment," Bank of Nova Scotia currency strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret said in a report, referring to the Canadian and U.S. dollars by their symbols.

The next stop, Mr. Osborne said later, may well be around 77.5 cents near-term.

Many observers are now ruling out another rate hike from the central bank this year, whereas previously there had been speculation of another move in December, and that plays into the currency markets.

"The repeated references to the CAD weighing on both inflation and exports was enough to send USD/CAD higher and for the CAD to weaken on the crosses," said Bipan Rai, executive director of macro strategy at CIBC World Markets.

"Additionally, that the bank will be 'cautious' with future rate increases is consistent with the view that it is leery about the amount of household debt and will likely to wait and see how the impact from the prior two rate hikes," he added.

"That pretty much suggests that December and January rate hikes are out of the picture and that we should be looking towards March/April for the next BoC hike at this point."

Mr. Rai believes "there's definitely room" for the loonie to trade at between 77 and 78 cents.

We'll get a sense of how the vicious storm season tore through the U.S. economy.

Economists expect the 8:30 a.m. ET report to show third-quarter economic growth of 2.6 per cent, annualized, compared to the second quarter's 3.1 per cent.

That showing would be "despite significant, though temporary, disruptions from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma on activity in Texas and Florida, respectively," said Royal Bank of Canada assistant chief economist Paul Ferley.

