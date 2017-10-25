The winter of Stephen Poloz’s discontent: What to expect from the Bank of Canada today

Briefing highlights

Central bank not expected to change rate

But it is expected to revise outlook

Global markets mixed so far

New York futures little changed

Canadian dollar below 79 cents

Air Canada profit more than doubles

Visa profit rises 11 per cent



Much uncertainty for BoC

Canada's economy has been unseasonably hot, but this could well be the winter of Stephen Poloz's discontent.

There's got to be a lot on the Bank of Canada Governor's mind as we head into colder days, both literally and economically.

From trade to housing to the Canadian dollar, we should learn more this morning as Mr. Poloz and his central bank colleagues release their rate decision and accompanying monetary policy report.

Story continues below advertisement

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, July 12, 2017. CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS

Having raised its benchmark overnight rate twice this year, to 1 per cent, the Bank of Canada isn't expected to move again today. But markets will be looking for clues on the possibility of another hike in December in a world fraught with uncertainty.

"While nobody is pricing in much chance of an October rate hike, the market could further take down odds for a December move if, as we expect, the bank highlights uncertainties in the outlook that it needs to resolve before moving again," said CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld.

While Canada's economy has certainly performed much better than expected – and that will be reflected in today's report – growth is expected to slow.

On top of that is trouble on the trade front as negotiations over the North American free-trade agreement have soured, with the next round scheduled for November, possibly giving Mr. Poloz more clarity heading into the winter.

Then there's housing. The Bank of Canada said as it raised interest rates that it will monitor the impact on consumers, whose debts are dramatically high.

Added to that are new policy measures, the latest from the commercial bank regulator on mortgage financing.

"We estimate that housing demand could fall by 5-10 per cent, while prices could slide by 2-4 per cent in 2018 relative to baseline, as a result of the change," said Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Dina Ignjatovic.

Story continues below advertisement

"Given these mortgage rule changes, combined with other regulatory changes in some regional markets such as Ontario, the Bank of Canada will have to be cautious in its tightening approach, so as to ensure a soft landing in the housing market."

As for the loonie, "look for the section on inflation to note the pick-up in core measures, while noting that the recent sharp appreciation of the Canadian dollar could act as a dampener over the next year," said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal's Canadian rates and macro strategist.

And, CIBC economists added in a new currency outlook this week, "even if NAFTA talks turn out constructive, the recent widening in Canada's trade deficit and general malaise in non-energy exports … suggest that the economy needs a weak exchange rate to get that sector going again."

Thus, the uncertainty. Indeed, there are many uncertainties that "can't be assessed by pushing a few buttons on the Bank of Canada's forecast model," said CIBC's Mr. Shenfeld.

"There's no variable in the model for 'NAFTA ends.' There's no button on the computer for 'new mortgage rules,' There's no historical precedents that can be used to confidently measure the growth and inflation impacts of a minimum wage hike as large as the one Ontario is about to institute."

Read more

Story continues below advertisement



Markets mixed

Global stocks are mixed so far, and the Canadian dollar is hovering in the balance as investors await the Bank of Canada decision.

Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.5 per cent, and the Shanghai composite rose 0.3 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was down 0.2 per cent by about 6:15 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX up marginally, the Paris CAC 40 up 0.2 per cent.

New York futures were little changed, though in the minus column.

"Oil prices are back in the news, with crude spiking higher overnight, thanks to the Saudi Arabian oil minister's proclaimed desire to end the oil glut," said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

"Despite the almost certain decline in petrol from the automotive sector, the Saudis have indicated an expectation that demand will rise by 45 per cent by 2050 thanks to the growing petrochemical industry. With Saudi comments and Kurdistan uncertainty remaining in the backdrop, there is certainly an upward pressure on crude prices for now.

In the run-up to the Bank of Canada decision, the Canadian dollar was below 79 cents (U.S.), having traded between 78.8 and 78.9 cents."

"Any hawkish sign from the BoC should halt the USDCAD's surge … and encourage a pullback," said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya, referring to the U.S. dollar's gains on the loonie of late.

Read more









More news

Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market