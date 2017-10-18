Things you should know as the Toronto Stock Exchange rouses (and Trump can’t even take credit)

Briefing highlights

Whither Toronto stocks

If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were to put on his Trump cap today, he'd be tweeting about the born-again Toronto stock market.

And taking credit for it, as the U.S. President did last week for the runup in American stock prices.

"The TSX has sprung back to life, rallying almost 6 per cent since mid-August and outperforming most of its major-market peers," Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic said of where the S&P/TSX composite ended last week..

"There hasn't been any one factor that accounts for the strength – oil prices have helped a bit and banks have probably benefited from the rate environment, but every sector on the TSX is up over that period," he added.

"And, with stocks usually looking six to eight months ahead, it's not an economic story either – that was more likely behind the 2016 rally, and peak growth is behind us now. Much of it might be the market realizing that Canadian equities just got too cheap. As we've noted recently, TSX valuations relative to the S&P 500, based on forward earnings yields, were the most attractive in almost a decade this summer."

(With apologies to Mr. Kavcic, we'd get something like this if a Trump-like Mr. Trudeau took to Twitter: There has only been one factor that accounts for the strength – me.)

The TSX has by no means been a star this year. That's a recent phenomenon.

As of Friday's close, it was up just 3.4 per cent, a laggard among major markets.

So where to from here?

"Canadian growth is hot and analysts are pricing strong earnings growth for the TSX over the coming three years," said Nick Exarhos of CIBC World Markets.

"The composite is expected to outpace European stocks and names on the S&P through 2020, a catalyst that should help reverse some of the underperformance we've experienced on the composite so far this year," he added.

"Indeed, combined with the lowest [price/earnings] ratio of the three areas that we've looked at, Canadian equities are presenting good relative value."

Brian Belski, BMO's chief investment strategist, whose model projects the TSX at 16,000 this year, said there are three things investors should know amid its rebirth.

These are points from BMO's models that "we believe most Canadian investors have missed within the broader context of Canadian stock market performance."

1: "With the resurgence of Canadian equities in September, individual stock performance has become increasingly less correlated. In fact, intrastock correlations hit new cycle lows in September and are now at the lowest levels since 2005. As such, we believe Canadian investors should become more active in stock selection in Canada."

2: "Much like the positive economic surprise we have seen over the last few quarters, the broadly positive earnings surprises and consistent uptrend in revisions confirm to us that the pessimism surrounding Canada is overdone."

3: "We believe the sharp drop in our energy sector revisions composite is welcome, as analysts appear to be adjusting their outlook to a more reasonable lower-for-longer oil price environment. This is likely a necessary precursor for any future positive revisions cycle, and a strong contrarian indicator for near-term outperformance."

