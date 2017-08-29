Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary among world’s 5 most ‘liveable’ cities

Briefing highlights

World’s most ‘liveable’ cities

North Korea fears sink stocks

New York set to open weaker

Canadian dollar above 80 cents

What to watch for today

'Liveable' cities

Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary are among the world's most "liveable" cities, a new study says.

And here's a thought, mate: Melbourne may be No. 1, and two other Australian cities Nos. 6 and 7, but Canada edges out our friends Down Under when you add up the scores of those ranked at the top.

‎Vancouver is No. 3 in the annual "liveability survey" by the Economist Intelligence Unit, Toronto No. 4 and Calgary No. 5 among 140 cities.

Story continues below advertisement

Australia's Adelaide is in a tie with Calgary for fifth spot, followed by Perth, which is ranked No. 7 by the EIU, part of the group related to The Economist magazine.

When you add up the overall scores of the individual cities, or take the average, Canada edges out Australia by a hair. (Which doesn't really mean anything because it's the individual city that matters, but I'm big on bragging rights.)

Canada, of course, is often compared with Australia because of their resource-based economies, which also means their currencies frequently move in lockstep.

Like other such surveys, the results can be used by companies and governments to help determine compensation for employees heading abroad.

"Companies pay a premium (usually a percentage of a salary) to employees who move to cities where living conditions are particularly difficult and there is excessive physical hardship or a notably unhealthy environment," the EIU said.

Which obviously doesn't mean Canada and Australia, but rather places like these at the bottom of the rankings:

A score of 80-100 means "there are few, if any, challenges to living standards," the EIU said in the report's overview.

Story continues below advertisement

The scores are based on several findings, including crime and the threat of terrorism or domestic unrest, health care, education and infrastructure.

There's also a broad category of "culture and environment" that takes in everything from humidity and social and religious restrictions to censorship, food, drink and consumer goods and services.

Also included in that group is "sporting availability." (The EIU doesn't demand that the teams actually win, so take heart.)

Infrastructure, by the way, includes "availability of good quality housing."

Given the nature of the survey, and what it's meant to accomplish, home prices don't appear to be a big issue. So for Vancouver and Toronto, in particular, for Canadians it may not matter how liveable the city is if you can't afford to live there.

Melbourne has led the rankings for seven straight years, and the top five are the same as in the last survey.

Story continues below advertisement

"There does appear to be a correlation between the types of cities that sit at the very top of the ranking," the EIU said.

"Those that score best tend to be mid-sized cities in wealthier countries with a relatively low population density," it added.

"These can foster a range of recreational activities without leading to high crime levels or overburdened infrastructure. Six of the 10 top-scoring cities are in Australia and Canada, which have, respectively, population densities of 2.9 and 3.7 people per square kilometre."

Terrorism, civil unrest and geopolitics play a big role in the study.

"While not a new phenomenon, the frequency and spread of terrorism have increased noticeably and become even more prominent," the EIU said.

"Western Europe has become a focal point for mounting concerns, and repeated attacks in France and U.K. have had a contagion effect, raising terror alerts and lowering stability scores in cities across the region," it added.

"However, there are other factors that could prove to be destabilizing. Unrest has grown in some countries, particularly over the migration crisis, and the British vote to leave the EU could pave the way for further uncertainty and political conflict."

Then there's the United States.

"Over the past few years several U.S. cities have registered declines in their scores," the group said.

"This stems in part from unrest related to a number of deaths of black people at the hands of police officers. In addition, the country has seen protests held in response to President Trump's policies and executive orders."

Read more



The geopolitical tone may now have been set for the autumn Kit Juckes, Société Générale Stocks tumble

North Korea fired a missile over Japan, and into the markets.

Stocks are tumbling across the globe amid rising tensions after North Korea's latest action, with Europe suffering hefty losses and New York set to open weaker.

"Tensions have been running high for a number of weeks now in relation to North Korea, and this move has sent traders running for cover," said analyst David Madden at CMC Markets.

Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.4 per cent, while the Shanghai composite gained 0.1 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 1.3 and 1.7 per cent by about 4:35 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also down, and the Canadian dollar was well above 80 cents (U.S.), having dipped just below that mark at one point.

"The situation surrounding North Korea has become more serious now, and we are seeing a risk-off strategy being adopted by traders," Mr. Madden said.

"There was a knee-jerk reaction being launched, but after a while traders' nerves settled, and we saw a bounce back in equity markets - which are off the lows of the session."

Read more





What to watch for today

Three Canadian banks are reporting results: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia and Laurentian Bank of Canada.

We'll also get the latest look at the U.S. real estate market with the S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for June. Economists expect to see an annual gain of 5.6 per cent.

More news

Streetwise

Economic Insight

Inside the Market

In case you missed it