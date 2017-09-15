When the dog bites. When the bee stings. When you owe a lot and rates spike

Briefing highlights

What to expect in today’s debt report

The state of Canadian credit

Global markets mixed so far

New York futures little changed

Canadian dollar above 82 cents

What to expect from housing report

What to expect in U.S. retail sales report

When the dog bites When the bee stings When I’m feeling sad I simply remember my favourite things And then I don’t feel so bad Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, from the 1965 movie The Sound of Music

That's not likely to get you very far at the bank.

The reality is that many of us are drowning in debt, and this morning we'll get a better measure of that when Statistics Canada releases its widely watched quarterly report on household wealth and credit.

Today's report is for the second quarter, which means it pre-dates the Bank of Canada's two recent interest hikes. It also means that, for some consumers, things are even worse.

Story continues below advertisement

That's because observers expect the report to show that the key measure of household debt to income stands at yet another record as the rise in borrowing eclipsed that of the amount we have to spend.

Royal Bank of Canada economists, for example, believe that rose by 0.7 of a percentage point to 167.6 per cent in the quarter.

"Similarly, we see debt-to-asset and debt-to-net-worth ratios edging up to 16.3 per cent and 19.5 per cent, respectively," they said in a lookahead to the report.

"Discussions on the sustainability of strong household consumption growth … should come on the back of this, though we would highlight that the national savings rate actually rose to 4.6 per cent [in the second quarter]."

Also worth noting is that the second quarter traditionally marks the "biggest seasonal increase" in that measure, with increases of at least 0.9 of a percentage point each year since 2001, said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal's Canadian rates and macro strategist.

Thus, expect it to slow in the second half of the year, helped along by cooling real estate markets and the central bank's rate increases.

Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens

Buy cheaper cat food.

Story continues below advertisement

Given that today's report is a bit out of date, here's how things looked in July:

"Households accumulated credit at the quickest pace in July, 2017, since October, 2011, with outstanding balances rising by 5.7 per cent from a year ago," RBC economist Laura Cooper said in her latest report.

"This compared to a recent low of 2.6 per cent in January, 2016, and resulted in the amount of debt owed by Canadians climbing to nearly $2.1-trillion."

One of the interesting things here is that consumers were growing ever keener on personal lines of credit and loans, and credit loans. The annual increase on that front picked up to 4.4 per cent, the fast since early 2011.

Ms. Cooper also pointed out the recent trend toward home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs. Consumers pumped up their credit balances in each of the last four quarters by $10-billion to $12-billion, with HELOCs a key part of that.

Bright copper kettles and warm woollen mittens

Sell the antique. And make do with last winter's mitts.

Story continues below advertisement

Here's where interest rates stand, and where they may be headed:

The Bank of Canada, having cut rates during the oil shock, has now taken all of that back, with increases of one-quarter of a percentage point in July and again in August amid much stronger economic readings.

Its benchmark overnight rate now stands at 1 per cent, and analysts are redoing their timelines.

Some expect that the key rate will be in the range of 2 per cent by the end of next year, give or take a quarter of a percentage point.

If you consider the upper end of that range - 2.25 per cent - the benchmark will have moved by 175 basis points since the central bank begain its tightening cycle.

"Particular focus will be given to the evolution of the economy's potential, and to labour market conditions," the Bank of Canada said in its September statement.

Brown paper packages tied up with string

Cut back on the holiday spending and gift wrap. Brown paper sounds good, actually.

Some interesting facts from RBC's Ms. Cooper, as of midyear:

1. "If rates were to rise 100 basis points over the next year, households, in aggregate, would have to allocate an additional 2 cents of every $1 of income to servicing debt." Well, we're halfway there.

2. "Interest payments on non-mortgage debt are equal to the total interest costs associated with mortgages, despite total non-mortgage debt balances being lower."

3. Loans for vehicles represented 15 per cent of debt, with delinquencies on the rise.

4. "The aggregate value of home equity in Canada is lower once home equity lines of credit are taken into account."

6. "One in 10 older-age households had debt in excess of $100,000 in 2016, posing potential challenges for future retirement security."

It's not all doom and gloom:

7. One-third of Canadian households have no debts, and 25 per cent of them owed below $25,000 last year.

8. Delinquency rates were tiny, just 0.3 per cent.

9. Assets eclipsed credit balances by almost six to one.

10. Unemployment was forecast to ease.

Doorbells and sleigh bells …

Forget the chalet this season, and join the neighbours carolling door to door.

The housing market is key to all of this, of course. Here's how things look:

Federal and provincial governments have intervened several times to tame overheated markets, the latest being Ontario.

What's interesting is that the Vancouver market, hit by a provincial tax on foreign buyers, is on the rebound. And the Toronto area's inflated market, hit by a similar tax on foreign speculators, as well as other measures, is showing signs of bottoming, according to some economists.

"The housing market adjustment in the GTA could be prolonged by the shift to Bank of Canada tightening," said BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic.

"The extent, of course, will depend on exactly how rate hikes evolve from here, with solid economic fundamentals and the bank's awareness of the "sensitivity of the economy to higher interest rates" most likely containing the fallout," he said in a report Thursday.

"In the meantime, home prices should correct at least modestly further, consumer spending power could be gradually eroded, and mortgage lending growth should moderate."

… and schnitzel with noodles

The noodles alone should fill you up.

So how vulnerable are we? Many Canadians have their act in gear, and others are getting there. But here's the state of play, and the potential impact:

"We anticipate that households on the whole will be able to absorb rising costs given an expected gradual pace of policy tightening and ongoing hiring gains," RBC's Ms. Cooper said recently.

"But as is the case with all goods things – the borrowing binge is likely coming to an end."

She said Thursday that that's still largely the case, but some consumers are obviously vulnerable given the rate increases. At the very least, they'll have to redraw their household budgets.

"The rate hike should have an immediate economic impact," added Moody's Analytics economist Paul Matsiras.

"Borrowing costs will be a little bit higher, quickly raising costs for consumers with variable-rate forms of debt," he added.

"Depending on how quickly financial institutions begin pushing up their lending rates, households with variable-rate mortgages, or consumers with adjustable-rate student loans, could see their credit payments rise notably.

Added BMO's Mr. Kavcic: "While this will likely lead to slower mortgage credit growth, and force some households to curtail other discretionary spending, it shouldn't break household finances to the point that we see a wave of defaults and associated consequences."

In its June financial sytem report, the Bank of Canada noted that the proportion of new mortgage borrowers with out-of-this-world debt - those with a loan-to-income ratio that tops 450 per cent - has now declined to about 10 per cent from 17 per cent early last year.

"This indicates that the quality of credit has improved significantly for high-ratio mortgages," the central bank said, adding it expects it to get better still because of mortgage rule changes.

But it's still 10 per cent.

Girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes

Buy her a cheaper prom dress.

Take solace in this: Governor Stephen Poloz and his Bank of Canada colleagues have your back. Here's how it looks:

As noted, they said when they raised their benchmark last week that "given elevated household indebtedness, close attention will be paid to the sensitivity of the economy to higher interest rates."

Which means that a wave of defaults, which isn't expected, could play a role. And, as many economists note, consumer spending is going to slow.

"While presently, BoC is signaling a reasonable level of comfort with embarking on a path of gradual policy normalization, the relatively frothy condition of the real estate market and its contribution to past growth creates uncertainties … about the potential heightened sensitivity of growth to rising interest rates," said Daniel Hui of JPMorgan Chase.

"Our economists recently assessed housing market correct risk in Canada to only be around 20 per cent probability, although the study was done based off of examination of historic price and affordability trends," he added.

"But the additional question of the sector's resilience to progressively tightening financial conditions will come under increasing focus the further we proceed in the normalization cycle."

Time will tell.

"Over all, Canadian balance sheets are in decent shape, despite persistent concerns," BMO's Mr. Reitzes said.

"The question now is how sensitive are households to higher rates? We'll find out with the BoC's surprisingly aggressive policy shift."



Read more



Markets mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, and the Canadian dollar is above 82 cents (U.S.).

Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.1 per cent, while the Shanghai composite lost 0.5 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was down 0.9 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent.

New York futures were little changed.

The loonie was at about 82.3 cents, having been as low as 82.05 cents and as high as 82.5 cents.

"A mixed session overnight highlighted the ambivalence markets are showing towards action from North Korea, with the widespread selling of late notably missing on this occasion," said IG market analyst Josh Mahony.

"Following a new set of sanctions, it seemed almost a foregone conclusion that we would see North Korea emerge with another test before long," he added.

"Yet the fact that markets have chosen to brush aside this latest test is testament to how far market opinion has come after the hysteria of recent weeks."

Read more



What to watch for today

The Statistics Canada report isn't just about debt. It's also expected to tell us we're getting wealthier.

RBC assistant chief economist Paul Ferley projects the report will show Canadian household assets climbed 1.3 per cent in the second quarter to $12.8-trillion, as property values rose and stock prices lagged.

"With asset appreciation exceeding that of debt accumulation, the net result is expected to be that Canadian household net worth increased by $125-billion to another record high of $10.7-trillion in Q2/17," he said.

We've got a theme going here: The Canadian Real Estate Association is also releasing the tally of August home sales and prices.

BMO expects to see sales down 8 per cent from a year earlier, and the MLS home price index rising at a slower pace of 11 per cent.

"The housing story continues to vary across the country," BMO's Mr. Reitzes said.

"Sales continue to fall in southern Ontario as the impact of the new housing measures put in place in late April ripple through the market," he added.

"Meantime, B.C.'s market is in recovery mode, with Vancouver sales up about 20 per cent year over year, led by townhomes and condos. Activity remains solid, if unspectacular, in Ottawa and Montreal, while the Prairies are mixed, with Edmonton and Saskatoon struggling and Calgary seeing modest gains."

The week also closes with a look at August retail sales in the U.S., expected to show little change and possibly a tiny dip.

"The outlook for retail sales in August has become clouded by the effects of Hurricane Harvey," said Royce Mendes of CIBC.

"Unit auto sales showed a drop during the month, at least partially tied to dealers in hard-hit areas," he added, noting that the bump in gasoline prices will buoy the headline number.

Read more









More news

Streetwise

Economic Insight

Inside the Market

In case you missed it