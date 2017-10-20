Why the U.S. stock surge may well stall. (And it’s not a Trump rally!!!)

Briefing highlights

Whither U.S. stocks

The U.S. stock surge is likely to run out of steam, some market observers say.

And even if it doesn't, David Rosenberg is adamant that it's not a so-called Trump rally.

U.S. President Donald Trump would have you think otherwise, having taken credit for the spectacular run in tweets that highlighted the gains since his election.

But Mr. Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, isn't alone in citing other reasons for the rapid boost to stock prices.

Last week, it was Bank of Nova Scotia economist Derek Holt who took issue with Mr. Trump's bragging. This week, in one of his daily notes to clients, Mr. Rosenberg said the rally isn't because of the Trump administration, but rather "despite the White House."

More on that later. As for the rally itself, market observers question its sustainability.

"The MSCI World Index (of developed-market equities) has surged to a record high this week, with much of its strength this year due to a broad-based improvement in expected earnings," said Capital Economics markets economist Oliver Jones.

"We think that the outlook for earnings remains bright in most of the developed world – but not in the U.S.," he added.

Earnings expectations among U.S. companies had "increased significantly" over the past several years, while those of non-American concerns had lagged.

That, Mr. Jones said, was because of the strength of the U.S. economy compared to others. Which means, he added, that the U.S. cycle is now "at a relatively advanced stage," with wage growth soon to perk up and eat into corporate profits.

So he doesn't see expectations continuing to drive the market higher.

"This is part of the reason why our forecast is for the S&P 500 – which the MSCI USA Index tracks closely – to end 2018 just below its current level," Mr. Jones said.

"Admittedly, the Republicans' proposed tax reforms might boost corporate earnings if they are implemented. But a lot of good news already appears to be discounted on this front."

Look, too, at volatility, as illustrated by the VIX, known in markets as a fear meter, which is exceptionally low but has recently inched up, noted John Higgins, the chief markets economist at Capital Economics.

"This suggests that investors are growing anxious that the rally will run out of steam soon and be followed by a correction," Mr. Higgins said, adding that "the recent rise in the VIX is a warning sign that a bout of profit-taking may lay around the corner."

We'll see what Mr. Trump has to tweet when and if that happens.

As for what's behind the rally, Mr. Rosenberg said "it almost seems like a miracle that" U.S. stocks could be at or testing record highs given the "relentless friction" between the administration and Congress, the president's failure to actually make his economic pledges reality, the move toward "a xenophobic immigration stance" and away from the stability of trade agreements.

Mr. Rosenberg took no shots at the president. Nor did he refer to the tweets. His comments, rather, were about the nature of the run-up.

As always, you've got to love how Mr. Rosenberg puts things.

"Is this still a Trump rally?" he said. "The answer is still no. In fact, one can argue that all classes are performing inversely to his presidency."

Obviously, stocks have surged. But here's Mr. Rosenberg's year-to-date evidence behind his argument, based on where things stood early Thursday:

1: "The stocks in the highest quartile of corporate tax rates have underperformed the lowest quartile by around 400 basis points."

2: The U.S. dollar index has dropped about 9 per cent.

3: Bond markets are "range-bound" but the 10-year Treasury yield has dropped by 10 basis points.

4. Tech stocks are soaring, far outpacing others. Investors were told to stay away from tech given the industry's lack of support for Mr. Trump and "this is the part of the economy most sensitive to reduced cross-border trade flows and disruptions to global supply chains."

5: Other stocks are far outpacing financials, the "poster child for deregulation."

6: Gains in large-cap stocks are eclipsing small-cap shares – those that were "supposed to benefit more from an 'American First' protectionist policy."

The rally, Mr. Rosenberg said, is being pushed by the lower greenback, the Federal Reserve outlook, the economies of Asia and Europe, and higher oil prices, among other things.

Markets gain

And on that note, New York is poised to open stronger as global markets push higher still.

"With U.S. Republicans passing a budget resolution, the likeliness of a U.S. tax overhaul just increased sharply, boosting the dollar and stocks," said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

Tokyo's Nikkei inched up, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.2 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.3 per cent.

In Europe London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent by about 5:50 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also up, and the Canadian dollar was just shy of 80 cents (U.S.).

