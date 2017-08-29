Toronto’s Air Canada Centre to be renamed Scotiabank Arena in $800-million deal

Toronto's Air Canada Centre, home to hockey's Maple Leafs and basketball's Raptors, will be renamed as Scotiabank Arena under the terms of a new 20-year deal described by the bank and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. as a "transformative" strategic partnership.

The Globe has confirmed the deal is worth $800-million over 20 years, making it one of the most expensive naming agreements in North America.

The new name is to take effect next July, 19 years after the Air Canada Centre opened and replaced the Leafs' longtime home, Maple Leaf Gardens, in 1999.

In a press release, both sides said the deal goes far beyond the name on the side of the downtown arena. They say it's an "expanded sponsorship and philanthropic partnership" that the banks says will "enrich" and "help expand" the support it already provides for thousands of children's hockey teams in the Toronto area and across Canada.

"Today's announcement is an extension of Scotiabank's unwavering love of the game of hockey and our commitment to help young people reach their full potential," said Brian Porter, Scotiabank's president and chief executive officer, in a statement. "We believe that MLSE is an ideal partner for Scotiabank to reach our objectives."

The deal ends Air Canada's naming rights, but the airline said on Tuesday that it continues to have a relationship with MLSE. As part of the transfer of naming rights, MLSE and the airline have reached a deal that will see Air Canada stay on as the official airline of both the Leafs and Raptors.

"We congratulate MLSE and Scotiabank as they build on the legacy we helped establish in 1999 and look forward to celebrating with fans and customers during our final season as title sponsor of the Air Canada Centre," said Benjamin Smith, the president of passenger airlines at Air Canada, in the statement released on Tuesday.

MSLE chairman Larry Tanenbaum thanked the bank for its support: "We are grateful to Scotiabank for their continued support and this expanded partnership as we look ahead to what we expect to be 20 of the most exciting years in Toronto sports and entertainment history."

Brian Cooper, CEO of marketing agency MKTG Canada who counsels brands on sports sponsorship deals, was part of Scotiabank's team negotiating this deal. As a former MLSE executive, he was also at the table when the original deal with Air Canada was negotiated and was a former president of the Toronto Argonauts.

According to Mr. Cooper, when Scotiabank became the sponsor of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2011, the right to negotiate for the ACC naming rights should they ever become available, was written into the contract.

"As the Leafs rise, which we believe they will, the branding opportunities are there. … It was a no-brainer," he said. "It's an iconic team and property, situated on Bay Street in the heart of the financial district, which is the heart of Canada's business community."

In its bid to market itself as "Canada's hockey bank," Scotiabank already sponsors hundreds of children's hockey clubs across the country, all seven Canadian NHL teams, and is the official bank of the NHL.

Such deals are particularly important for what's known as "earned media" exposure – as opposed to "paid media" such as ads – because they mean that the sponsor's brand is baked in to coverage of everything happening at the venue. Media include the name in their coverage of teams and big-ticket matches; the brand appears in TV images of major events; and the buildings themselves act as giant billboards. "TV is completely cluttered," Mr. Cooper said. "There are hundreds of channels and you can zap every commercial. … Live sports, it's the only thing people are not zapping through. Venues are becoming more important, and more expensive."

"You have yet to hear about the many initiatives that will come out of this. It's way deeper than a typical branding exercise," Mr. Cooper said.