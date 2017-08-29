Toronto’s Air Canada Centre to be renamed Scotiabank Arena in $800-million deal

Toronto's Air Canada Centre, home to hockey's Maple Leafs and basketball's Raptors, will be renamed as Scotiabank Arena under the terms of a new 20-year deal described by the bank and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. as a "transformative" strategic partnership.

The Globe has confirmed the deal is worth $800-million over 20 years, making it one of the most expensive naming agreements in North America.

The new name is to take effect next July, 19 years after the Air Canada Centre opened and replaced the Leafs' longtime home, Maple Leaf Gardens, in 1999.

In a press release, both sides said the deal goes far beyond the name on the side of the downtown arena. They say it's an "expanded sponsorship and philanthropic partnership" that the banks says will "enrich" and "help expand" the support it already provides for thousands of children's hockey teams in the Toronto area and across Canada.

"Today's announcement is an extension of Scotiabank's unwavering love of the game of hockey and our commitment to help young people reach their full potential," said Brian Porter, Scotiabank's president and chief executive officer, in a statement. "We believe that MLSE is an ideal partner for Scotiabank to reach our objectives."

The deal ends Air Canada's naming rights, but the airline said on Tuesday that it continues to have a relationship with MLSE. As part of the transfer of naming rights, MLSE and the airline have reached a deal that will see Air Canada stay on as the official airline of both the Leafs and Raptors.

"We congratulate MLSE and Scotiabank as they build on the legacy we helped establish in 1999 and look forward to celebrating with fans and customers during our final season as title sponsor of the Air Canada Centre," said Benjamin Smith, the president of passenger airlines at Air Canada, in the statement released on Tuesday.

MSLE chairman Larry Tanenbaum thanked the bank for its support: "We are grateful to Scotiabank for their continued support and this expanded partnership as we look ahead to what we expect to be 20 of the most exciting years in Toronto sports and entertainment history."