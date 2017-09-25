 Skip to main content

Trudeau urges Canadian companies to explore China’s $5-trillion market

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alibaba founder Jack Ma tour the marketplace at the Gateway Conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017.

MARK BLINCH/REUTERS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadian small- and medium-sized businesses to look beyond Canada's borders and explore the $5-trillion retail opportunity in China.

Trudeau is speaking at a Toronto conference today hosted by Chinese e-Commerce giant Alibaba, with politicians from all three levels of government in attendance.

Alibaba says 3,600 Canadian companies signed up to attend the event.

Alibaba is pitching Canadian businesses on accessing the growing middle class in China and the more than 460 million active consumers that use its e-commerce platform annually.

Alibaba hosted a similar U.S.-focused event in Detroit in June as it actively expands outside China.

Canadian brands already using Alibaba to sell to consumers and businesses in China include Aldo Shoes, Ocean Spray Cranberries and Clearwater Seafood.

