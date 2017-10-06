U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges Trump to back off ‘dangerous’ protectionist NAFTA demands

The top business lobby group in the United States is calling on the Trump administration to back off its "highly dangerous" protectionist demands in the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce fired a stunning shot across the administration's bow on Friday, warning that President Donald Trump's tough stand in negotiations risks destroying NAFTA and swiftly throwing hundreds of thousands of Americans out of work.

"We see these proposals as highly dangerous," John Murphy, the chamber's senior vice-president for international policy, told a roundtable with reporters at the organization's Washington offices, across a park from the White House. "This will do harm."

The caution comes ahead of the fourth round of NAFTA talks in Washington next week, when the U.S. is expected to formally present some of its toughest proposals to the other two countries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also meeting with Mr. Trump in the U.S. capital that day. The Prime Minister will also hunker down with the powerful House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.

The chamber is particularly alarmed by the administration's demands for a U.S. content requirement on cars and trucks made in the NAFTA zone; increased barriers to Canadian and Mexican companies bidding on American government contracts; a sunset clause that would automatically terminate the free-trade zone in five years unless all three countries reached an agreement to keep it; and a provision allowing countries to opt out of Chapter 11, which allows companies to sue governments for decisions that hurt their business.

Mr. Murphy said such policies are not only bad for business, but could unravel the NAFTA talks. Canada and Mexico are fervently opposed to U.S. content requirements in manufactured goods and have publicly rejected the idea of a sunset clause. Any deal containing such provisions could also have a hard time winning congressional approval if corporate America lobbies against it.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly threatened to pull out of NAFTA if he cannot get the other countries to agree to major changes.

"Withdrawing from NAFTA would immediately blow up in the face of the administration," Mr. Murphy said, pointing out that Republican states in the U.S. Midwest rely heavily on trade with Mexico and Canada. "Those who would feel the pain most thoroughly and immediately are in states that voted for the President, and they would know who brought this about."

While American business has long been largely aligned with Canada and Mexico in wanting to preserve as much of NAFTA as possible, it has so far mostly chosen to press the administration behind the scenes, making Friday's public warnings extraordinary.