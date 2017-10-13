U.S. puts contentious NAFTA auto demands on the table

The U.S. government has put its demand that vehicles contain at least 85 per cent North American content and 50 per cent U.S. content on the table at negotiations on the North American free-trade agreement, auto industry and government sources say.

The tougher requirements than the current deal are a key proposal as the Trump administration seeks to reduce the flow of billions of dollars in investment to Mexico, which has led to the creation of tens of thousands of auto jobs in that country and, the Trump administration claims, a corresponding loss of U.S. jobs.

Canadian and Mexican officials have said they will fight any U.S. proposal that requires country-specific content. The current rules require vehicles to have 62.5 per cent North American content to travel duty-free, but the content can come from any of the three countries. There is no rule requiring a specific percentage of parts or components from a single country.

Both aspects of the U.S. plan to force more investment in vehicle assembly and parts into the United States are opposed by major auto makers and the parts industry in all three countries.

American negotiators threw down the proposal first thing Friday morning at the fourth round of NAFTA talks, unfolding at a hotel in a Washington suburb, three sources familiar with the negotiations told The Globe and Mail. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential details of the tense talks.

In addition to the content percentages, the U.S. is also demanding that far more components in autos be added to the tracing list that specifies which auto parts count toward the percentage and which do not, said one source with knowledge of the American demands. The source said the U.S. wanted to ensure such components are "verified" rather than "deemed," a much tougher standard for car companies to meet. Deemed parts are those not on the tracing list but are "deemed" to be originating in the NAFTA countries.

For example, transmissions that are assembled in North America but have some content that comes from outside the three NAFTA countries can be "rolled up" to qualify as 100 per cent North American. The U.S. proposal on tracing would require that the value of any non-NAFTA parts be subtracted from the final value of the component.

The rules-of-origin matter is scheduled for three days of discussion, with talks continuing all day Friday and on Sunday and Monday.

This round of NAFTA talks, which lasts until Tuesday, is shaping up to be the toughest and tensest yet. In addition to the rules-of-origin proposal, the U.S. made another contentious demand Thursday when it tabled a sunset clause that would automatically terminate NAFTA in five years unless all three countries agree to keep it. Such a measure, if inserted into the deal, would set the stage for another NAFTA renegotiation in five years and is staunchly opposed by both Canada and Mexico and North American business because it creates havoc in trying to make long-range plans.

The Americans are expected to table demands this weekend that Canada open up its protected dairy, poultry and egg markets to more U.S. imports. It is also expected to formally demand the abolition of Chapter 19 dispute resolution panels, which settle trade disputes between countries, and the right of countries to opt out of Chapter 11, which allows corporations to sue governments for decisions that hurt their business.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to pull his country out of NAFTA if Canada and Mexico do not agree to major NAFTA changes.

The auto industry in all three countries is certain to fight back against the tough U.S. demands. The industry has argued that the current system set up over the 23 years that NAFTA has been in force works well and allows North America to compete with Asia and Europe. Mexico serves as the low-cost assembly area for such labour-intensive parts as wiring harnesses and fabric for automotive seats and is the assembly location for a majority of the small vehicles sold in North America.

Parts and components that go into vehicles assembled in all three countries cross borders several times.

The cost of unwinding the system would be prohibitive if the U.S. proposal becomes the rule, industry officials say.

One industry source said it would be a non-starter. The source and others have noted that a rule requiring 85 per cent North American content will cause many auto makers to simply opt out of NAFTA and ship vehicles into the U.S. market using the most-favoured-nation U.S. tariff of 2.5 per cent instead.

An 85-per-cent rule limits auto makers' ability to source products effectively to North America, said another source with intimate knowledge of manufacturing costs. Many of the electronics system used in vehicles are imported from Asia and then installed in vehicles at assembly plants in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"If the cost of compliance rises above the 2.5 per cent most-favoured-nation alternative, you'll see more automotive trade that doesn't use the NAFTA preference," said Kristin Dziczek, director of the industry, labour and economics group at the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank located in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Flavio Volpe, president of Canada's Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, said tougher rules for building cars and trucks – such as a U.S. content requirement – would make life harder for auto companies in all three countries and give their overseas competitors an edge.

"It takes away flexibility and makes all of North America less competitive against Europe," he said in an interview.

Despite the tough demands, Mr. Volpe played down speculation that the talks would unravel. He said it is unlikely that Canada or Mexico would walk away from the negotiating table. Mr. Volpe, who travelled with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Mexico this week, said there was also little chance Canada would throw Mexico under the bus and cut a two-way deal with the U.S.

"There is no appetite to walk away from the talks," he said. "Our interests are still aligned with Mexico's. There is no fissure in the relationship. Canada fully understands how invested Canadian industry is in Mexico and the value of Mexico as a fully vested partner in NAFTA."

Earlier this week, Mr. Trump speculated at an Oval Office meeting with Mr. Trudeau that he might pull his country out of NAFTA, or do separate deals with Canada and Mexico.

Unifor president Jerry Dias, whose union represents Canadian auto workers, told reporters at NAFTA talks earlier this week that "this thing is going into the toilet."