U.S. rules against Bombardier in Boeing trade feud, imposing duties of 220%

The U.S. government has imposed punishing duties on imports of Bombardier's C Series planes into the United States, a move that threatens to exacerbate trade tensions between the two countries and undermine sales prospects for the Canadian company's most important aircraft.

In a preliminary decision issued Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce ruled to put in place countervailing duties of nearly 220 per cent on C Series airliners, siding with Chicago-based Boeing Co. in its complaint against Montreal-based Bombardier Inc. Commerce will issue a final ruling on the matter in coming weeks, at which time the duties would go into effect.

"The U.S. values its relationship with Canada but even our closest allies must play by the rules," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement. "The subsidization of goods by foreign governments is something that the Trump administration takes very seriously and we will continue to evaluate and verify the accuracy of this preliminary determination."

Bombardier said it disagreed with the ruling. The duties imposed are even higher than those asked for by Boeing.

"The magnitude of the proposed duty is absurd and divorced from the reality about the financing of multibillion-dollar aircraft programs," Bombardier said. "This result underscores what we have been saying for months: The U.S. trade laws were never intended to be used in this manner and Boeing is seeking to use a skewed process to stifle competition and prevent U.S. airlines and their passengers from benefiting from the C Series."

The development was one of two Tuesday that increase pressure on Bombardier's turnaround effort. In the other, German train maker Siemens AG announced plans to merge with French train maker Alstom SA to create a pan-European rail juggernaut, setting aside a separate merger proposal from Bombardier. The tie-up significantly narrows the strategic options for Bombardier's own train business as it seeks greater scale to compete against Chinese giant CRRC Corp.

Commerce's decision immediately throws into question whether Delta Air Lines will move forward with its deal to buy 75 C Series planes. The Atlanta, GA-based airline's order, which will see the first of those C Series delivered next year, was a key sale that cemented the airliner's viability by showing the market that a marquée customer was interested enough to buy it.

The ruling could also hurt Bombardier in its ability to secure further orders for the C Series, not only in the United States but also elsewhere. The flagship aircraft is the company's big bet to drive revenue in its commercial aerospace business over the next two decades and getting it to market at a cost of $6-billion (U.S.) nearly bankrupted it. Although the aircraft is widely considered a technical achievement and has won praise from early operators, winning new C Series sales has been difficult for the Canadian plane maker as rivals move aggressively to stop the 100 to 150-seat airliner before it grabs a solid toe-hold internationally.

"The really critical issue here is what pricing and profitability are they going to be able to achieve on [the C Series] program" if rivals are using whatever tools they can to prevent Bombardier from making major sales, said David Tyerman, an analyst at Cormark Securities.

The C Series is essentially sold out through 2020 based on orders received so far from carriers including Deutsche Lufthansa AG subsidiary Swiss and Korean Air. Bombardier is in talks with China's three biggest airlines and leasing businesses on buying the C Series and aims to close deals ahead of a trip to China next month by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a company official told Reuters.

U.S. airlines might be unwilling to strike a deal for C Series planes as long as the threat of duties looms, analysts at RBC Capital Markets say. And non-U.S. carriers might stall for the same reason or try to squeeze Bombardier for steeper pricing discounts if they sense the plane maker is more desperate for orders given the impediments selling into the United States. Bombardier hasn't booked a major order for the C Series since the Delta deal in April 2016.

"You take the U.S. market out of the demand side because of expensive duties and it becomes hard to get the right price elsewhere," said Fadi Chamoun, an analyst with Bank of Montreal. For the C Series business case to work, Bombardier needs to supply 100 planes a year, he said. Analysts have estimated the United States would account for about 35 per cent of that demand.

"The C Series was designed at the outset for the U.S. market" and thinner routes where airlines are operating planes that are too big, said Mehran Ebrahimi, an aerospace specialist at the Université du Québec à Montréal. "If the door is shut to selling the plane into the United States, that's a problem."

Commerce's decision stems from a petition filed earlier this year by Boeing. In it, the U.S. plane maker alleges that the Canadian company sold the 75 C Series planes to Delta at "absurdly low prices" while benefiting from unfair subsidies from the Canadian, Quebec and British governments. It asked the U.S. government to impose countervailing and anti-dumping duties on C Series planes imported into the United States.

Ottawa earlier this year pledged $372.5-million in "repayable contributions" to Bombardier to help finance two aerospace development programs, including the C Series. Quebec separately invested $1-billion (U.S.) for a 49.5 per cent equity stake in the C Series program.

Bombardier denies it did anything wrong, saying the financing it received adhere to global trade rules. It argues Boeing wasn't even in the running on the Delta sales competition, doesn't make a plane of that size, and is now is trying to stifle the technological innovation the C Series brings to the industry.

The Trudeau government has threatened to cancel a $6.4-billion contract to buy 18 Boeing-built Super Hornet jets in an attempt to force Boeing to back off. The U.K. and Quebec governments are flexing their political muscle to try to win a settlement with the American plane maker to protect thousands of Bombardier jobs in their jurisdictions. Some U.S. lawmakers have also joined the fray, noting that about half the parts content of the C Series jet is produced in the United States so any ruling against Bombardier has negative consequences for that country as well.

"We're going to continue to defend Canadian aerospace against protectionist and warrantless measures by Boeing and others," Mr. Trudeau told reporters ahead of the ruling Tuesday. "It's clear we won't do business with a company that's attacking us and that wants the layoff of tens of thousands of Canadian workers."

Dunniela Kaufman, a Washington-based trade lawyer who specializes in U.S.-Canada business, said the politicisation of the dispute is unusual: In theory, it's meant to be a straight business case but it has become a pawn in the two countries' trade manoeuvring. "It underlines what bizarre times we are in," she said.

The decision will have ramifications in Northern Ireland where Bombardier is one of the province's largest employers, accounting for about 4,200 direct jobs in Belfast and another 9,000 indirect jobs in various small businesses. Most of the Belfast plant's operation involves work related to the C-Series and that is expected to increase as the company builds more planes to fill upcoming orders.

Tuesday's decision is just one step in a lengthy process. Following this preliminary ruling on countervailing duties, a separate decision is expected around Oct.4 on anti-dumping duties. Final determinations and the issuance of orders to impose the duties are not expected until next year.

To win its case, Boeing will have to prove that it suffered "material injury" from Delta's decision to pick C Series planes. That might be a tough sell given Boeing enjoys an enviable backlog of 4,400 737s and is set to hike production to meet soaring demand. It chose deliberately to abandon the market for the smaller planes that Delta wanted to focus on larger jets.

"Boeing wasn't injured by Bombardier, they were injured by their decision not to serve this market," said Gerard Scimeca, an attorney and vice-president of Consumer Action for a Strong Economy, a free market consumer advocacy group.

While the case continues, the U.S. plane maker will have to deal with the possibility of losing billions of dollars worth of business from Canada – not only for the immediate fighter jet replacement order but also future orders.

With reports from Adrian Morrow, Paul Waldie and Robert Fife