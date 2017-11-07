Valeant beats profit estimate on Bausch and Lomb strength, shares surge

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strength in its Bausch and Lomb eye-care business, and the Canadian drug maker maintained its full-year adjusted earnings forecast.

The company's U.S.-listed shares were up 13 per cent at $13.59 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Valeant maintained its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $3.60-billion to $3.75-billion, even as it divests assets to reduce its debt pile, accumulated during former CEO Michael Pearson's deal-making spree.

The company said on Tuesday it reduced total debt by about $6-billion between the end of the first quarter of 2016 and Nov. 7. The company said total long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts and issuance costs, stood at $27.14-billion.

Laval, Que.-based Valeant also said it had eliminated all long-term debt maturities until 2020 and all mandatory amortization requirements.

"Valeant is a very different company today than it was a year ago ... We realize there is more progress to be made," Chief Executive Joseph Papa said in a statement.

The company has been rebuilding its business after coming under fire for its steep drug price hikes and the unorthodox use of a specialty pharmacy to boost sales.

Net income attributable to Valeant was $1.30-billion, or $3.69 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $1.22-billion, or $3.49 per share, a year earlier.

The reported quarter included a tax benefit of about $1.4-billion, the company said.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.04 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S calculation, above analysts' average estimate of 88 cents.

Total revenue fell 10.5 per cent to $2.22-billion, largely due to volume decreases in its U.S. diversified products and branded businesses, but beat estimate of $2.15-billion.

Valeant's U.S. shares are down 17 per cent this year.