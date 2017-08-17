 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Wal-Mart’s comparable sales rise for 12th straight quarter

Wal-Mart’s comparable sales rise for 12th straight quarter

A shopper looks at merchandise at a Walmart in Salem, N.H. in this file photo.

Elise Amendola/AP

CHICAGO
Reuters

Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported its 12th consecutive rise in quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, driven by an increase in the number of shoppers who visited stores and made purchases online.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 1.8 per cent, excluding fuel, in the second quarter ended on July 31. Analysts polled by research firm Consesus Metrix had forecast a rise of 1.7 per cent.

Video: Trump hits back at CEOs who left manufacturing council (Reuters)
Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Globe Newsletters

Get a summary of news of the day

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.