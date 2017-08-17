Wal-Mart’s comparable sales rise for 12th straight quarter

Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported its 12th consecutive rise in quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, driven by an increase in the number of shoppers who visited stores and made purchases online.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 1.8 per cent, excluding fuel, in the second quarter ended on July 31. Analysts polled by research firm Consesus Metrix had forecast a rise of 1.7 per cent.