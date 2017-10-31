Watchdog raids Loblaw, Metro, others in price-fixing probe

Competition Bureau investigators raided major retailers offices on Tuesday in a criminal investigation tied to alleged price fixing.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent, George Weston Ltd. confirmed they "are aware of an industry-wide investigation by the Competition Bureau concerning a price-fixing scheme involving certain packaged bread products," the companies said in an e-mailed statement, adding they are co-operating fully with the inquiry.

Montreal-based Metro Inc. confirmed bureau investigators were at its Montreal head office and Toronto office "in an investigation that is also targeting other Canadian retailers as well as suppliers," Metro spokeswoman Marie-Claude Bacon said, noting the bureau's inquiry is tied to pricing.

Story continues below advertisement

"Metro fully intends to collaborate with the authorities," she added in an e-mail.

Bureau spokeswoman Marie-France Faucher said it is "conducting searches related to a criminal investigation into allegations of anti-competitive conduct contrary to the conspiracy provision of the Competition Act."

The Ontario Superior Court granted search warrants based on evidence that there are reasonable grounds to believe that certain individuals and companies have engaged in anti-competitive activities, she said.

"Bureau officers are conducting searches and are gathering evidence to determine the facts. There is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time and no charges have been laid," she said.

Sgt. Harold Pfleiderer of the RCMP said the investigation was being handled by the bureau and not the RCMP "but we can confirm we have provided assistance with security to the Competition Bureau."

The federal bureau has investigated Loblaw, the country's largest retailer, and its pricing practices with its suppliers in connection with the grocer's 2014 takeover of Shoppers Drug Mart Corp.

That grocery industry inquiry touched major retailers and suppliers as it looked into whether Loblaw is applying some questionable pricing practices in its relationships with suppliers.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation comes amid a fierce food fight in the Canadian grocery market after Loblaw acquired Shoppers for $12.4-billion while Sobeys Inc., the country's second-largest grocery chain after Loblaw, acquired Safeway Canada for $5.8-billion in 2013. At the same time, Wal-Mart Canada Corp. has expanded rapidly into groceries, adding fresh foods to its aisles in many of its super-stores, while Costco Wholesale Canada has also been aggressively adding more of its giant stores in this country.

Alex Roberton, spokesman for Wal-Mart, said in an e-mail: "Walmart takes its legal obligations very seriously and we are providing our full cooperation to the Competition Bureau."