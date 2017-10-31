WestJet profit beats estimates on record traffic, sees strong 2018

WestJet Airlines Ltd's profit beat analysts' estimates, after a record number of passengers used the carrier in the quarter, and it makes plans to add planes to its fleet in 2018.

The airline said on Tuesday it expects total capacity for its fleet, or the number of seats it has on planes, to rise between 6.5 per cent and 8.5 per cent for 2018, up from the 6 per cent increase it sees for 2017.

That growth will be driven by its new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, along with plans to launch its new ultra-low-cost-carrier subsidiary, Swoop.

Low and ultra low-cost flights are a hot market for airlines as passengers look for cheaper air travel.

WestJet's Swoop, which will compete with Air Canada's Rouge, is expected to start flying early next year.

Calgary-based WestJet said on Tuesday it flew 6.5 million passengers in the quarter, up from 5.9 million passengers a year earlier, helping revenue increase 8.1 per cent to $1.22-billion.

Revenue per available seat mile (RASM), a key indicator of an airline's efficiency, rose 2.2 per cent in the quarter ended Sept 30.

The company said its load factor, which measures how effectively a carrier fills seats, rose to 85.7 per cent from 84 per cent a year earlier.

Net earnings rose to $138.4-million, or $1.18 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $116-million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.14 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

