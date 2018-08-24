 Skip to main content

Boris Bede kicks late winning field goal as Alouettes snap six-game losing streak with 25-22 win over Argos

CFL FOOTBALL

Boris Bede kicks late winning field goal as Alouettes snap six-game losing streak with 25-22 win over Argos

The Canadian Press
Boris Bede kicked the winning field goal and quarterback Antonio Pipkin ran in a pair of touchdowns as the Montreal Alouettes ended a six-game losing streak with a 25-22 victory over the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night.

Pipkin, the first Montreal pivot to throw for more than 300 yards in a game this season, helped the Alouettes (2-8) post their first home win in five tries this season and their first since Aug. 11, 2017. Bede’s 27-yard winning boot with 1:10 left was his fourth of the game.

Armanti Edwards and Aiden Darby had touchdowns while Zack Medeiros had three field goals for Toronto (3-6), which ended a two-game winning run. It was a first defeat in three outings for Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

Medeiros had a chance to tie the game on the final play but struck an upright from 54 yards out.

Bethel-Thompson led the Argos on a 10-play drive on their first possession to set up a 12-yard Medeiros field goal at 6:02, but Montreal marched back for a Bede boot of its own.

Tommie Campbell stripped the ball from Declan Cross and ran it to the Toronto 24 on the final play of the first quarter, leading to a 31-yard Bede field goal. The French kicker added another from 29 yards at 4:55 after Pipkin’s 52-yard completion to Ernest Jackson.

The crowd of 16,480 booed when Montreal opted to punt on a third-and-one and Martese Jackson rubbed it in by returning it for a touchdown, but it was called back when video review showed he was out on the 31. Five plays later, Bethel-Thompson hit Edwards with a seven-yard TD strike.

Montreal stormed back and Pipkin crossed from the two at 14:20, although the two-point conversion failed, to give Montreal a 15-10 lead at the half.

Bethel-Thompson led a more than seven-minute drive to open the second half but settled for Medeiros’ 25-yard placement. On the next play, Pipkin’s pass went off Jackson’s hands to Darby, who ran it back 45 yards for the touchdown at 7:52.

After Montreal punted for a single, a 69-yard catch by Edwards set up Medeiros’ 11-yard field goal on the last play of the third quarter.

A weak punt out of bounds gave Montreal the ball on the Argo 42. Pipkin hit B.J. Cunningham with a 41-yard pass, then ran it in himself at 7:41. Bede missed the convert, which left the game tied at 22-22.

