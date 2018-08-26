Fans flock to Edmonton’s Northlands Park as sun sets on storied racetrack

Thoroughbred fans and nostalgia seekers arrived at Edmonton’s racetrack early on Saturday and stayed to the bittersweet end.

A parade of women draped in their Canadian Derby best – flowery headpieces, furs and shimmering gowns – walked a red carpet into the main entrance. The men accompanying them wore top hats and tails.

After 118 years, the sun set, figuratively and literally, on one of Canada’s horseracing icons. A three-year-old colt named Sky Promise won the $200,000 Canadian Derby, the 12th race on the program and last thoroughbred race to be contested at Northlands Park.

Darkness descended as the grandstands were cleared. Wistful dawdlers posed for selfies along the rail.

“It is sad to see an institution like this shut down,” Rudy Zacharias said from beneath a fedora. Attending the Canadian Derby, run each year in Edmonton since 1957, had become a tradition for him and his wife, Michelle.

Michelle’s mother, Donna Ritzema, joined them Saturday. Atop her head was the hat she wore on her wedding day 45 years ago.

“My brother worked here at one of his earliest jobs,” Ms. Ritzema said.

Harness races will be conducted into the fall at the facility, after which it will be closed. A decision has not been announced about what will become of the property and the neighbouring Northlands Coliseum, where the Oilers played for 42 years.

A new track is under construction near the airport on the city’s outskirts and the ownership group has stated its intention to hold the Canadian Derby starting next year. The Century Mile Racetrack will be more modern and smaller than Northlands Park, which has seen its attendance drop in recent years.

A crowd of 14,568 showed up on Saturday and wagered more than $1.2-million. It was easily the largest gathering in recent years at the venerable old track, which is a short drive from downtown.

Jay Cohen, the bugler at Santa Anita Park for 31 years, flew to Edmonton from Los Angeles on Thursday, entertained at a Derby gala on Friday night, and called the horses to the track in eight-second bursts on Saturday.

He had never been to Edmonton but jumped when extended an invitation by Northlands officials. It was the 20th track he has performed at, and in 2013 he presided over the last day of racing at Hollywood Park.

“I like the atmosphere and the energy here,” he said after the call to post for the second race. At race tracks in California, he played in front of Milton Berle, Jack Klugman, Jack Lemmon and too many other stars to mention.

He became choked up when a tribute video to Northlands Park was shown at the gala.

“It was really sad,” Cohen said. “It is such a shame.”

Prime rib and shrimp was featured on Saturday in the chairman’s suite, set up in front of a long, narrow photograph of Secretariat’s famous stretch run at the 1973 Belmont Stakes.

Story continues below advertisement

In the dining room, Bryan Hall picked at his plate and reminisced. He is 84 and has been in the broadcasting business 65 years. During the 1970s, he called more than 10,000 races as the announcer at Northlands Racetrack.

“This is like everything else in life,” said Hall, who covered that first Canadian Derby at the Northlands 61 years ago. “If you live long enough, you see a lot of change.

“Time marches on.”

Across from him sat Gordon Wilson, the chairman of group that runs Northlands Park. His family has been involved with the non-profit organization for 101 years.

He gets emotional when he talks, but he understands why this is happening. The racing surface itself needs to be longer, he said. The barns on the backstretch are old.

“It is best for horse racing to find a new venue,” he said. “I am happy for the horsemen.”

Atop the roof, Yves Turcotte sat with other stewards watching the races. Ron Turcotte’s brother has worked for more than 30 years at Edmonton’s racetrack, first as a jockey, then as a judge and racing secretary. His riding career ended with a spill here on Sept. 18, 1999.

“Some people feel sad, but I am thinking a change in venue will do good,” said Turcotte, who won the 1988 Canadian Derby aboard Elmtex.

The crowd grew larger and louder on Saturday as the hours counted down. The stands were vibrating as fans stood and cheered the final race.

Sky Promise started slowly but then ran down the field in the Canadian Derby – affectionately known as the Dash for the Daisies – and won going away. Among the horses conquered was a colt named Fort Mac, whose sire, Big Brown, won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes in 2008.

“I like it here,” said the winning jockey, Rico Walcott. He is from Barbados and has won the five Canadian Derbies. “It is going to be sad when this place comes down.”

Tim Rollingson, a dentist from Lethbridge, Alta., is among the owners of Sky Promise. The group claimed him this summer at Churchill Downs for $40,000. He has since run twice – winning both Saturday and at the $75,000 Manitoba Derby.

“To be able to win the last race at the Northlands is an honour and a privilege,” Rollingson said as he stood in the winner’s circle.

Dusk was falling and the grandstands were all but empty. There were hoof marks on the track’s dirt surface, and it was littered with daisy petals from the garland that Sky Promise wore.