Hungarian defector Laszlo Tabori was one of world’s fastest runners

Open this photo in gallery Hungarian athlete Laszlo Tabori crosses the line in the mile race in the International Invitation event at the British Games, at White City, London, in this May 28, 1955, file photo. Britain's athletes Chris Chataway, left, came second and Brian Hewson came third. All three athletes finished the race in less than 4 minutes.

Laszlo Tabori, who in 1955 became the third man to run a mile in under four minutes, defected to the United States a year later from a Hungary in turmoil and was later an outstanding distance-running coach, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 86.

His wife, Laurie Tabori, said the cause was complications of abdominal surgery he had undergone at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he died.

Mr. Tabori was one of three Hungarian runners – the others were Sandor Iharos and Istvan Rozsavolgyi – who together broke 23 world records, all under the renowned and fiercely demanding coach Mihaly Igloi, who also defected to the United States in 1956.

Story continues below advertisement

But none of the three had breached the magic four-minute barrier, which was broken the year before by Roger Bannister of England (3 minutes 59.4 seconds) and, six weeks later, by John Landy of Australia (3:57.9). (Mr. Bannister died in March.)

In 1955, just before an important mile race in London, Mr. Igloi told Mr. Tabori that an English official had recently asked him which runners he was bringing to London. When he mentioned Mr. Tabori, Mr. Igloi said, the official was upset.

“They didn’t want a second-rate runner,” Mr. Igloi told him, quoting the official.

Mr. Tabori, a slender 5 feet 9 inches and 134 pounds, was hardly second-rate. In a historic race in which three men broke the four-minute mark, he finished first with a time of 3:59.0. He was followed by two Englishmen, Chris Chataway and Brian Hewson, both timed in 3:59.8.

Six weeks later, Mr. Tabori equalled the world record of 3:40.8 for 1,500 metres. He was also a member of a 4x1,500-metre relay team that broke world records three times.

Hungary had high hopes for Mr. Tabori and his fellow runners at the coming Olympics in Melbourne in 1956. But they lost training time when the Soviet Union, unhappy with Hungary’s new liberal government, sent in troops only weeks before to reinforce communist rule, provoking a short-lived but bloody revolt.

In Melbourne, Mr. Tabori did not do as well as expected, finishing fourth in the 1,500 metres and sixth in the 5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the team had been bitter about the Soviet invasion when they arrived in Melbourne on Nov. 12, 1956, greeted by a roaring crowd of about 2,000 Hungarian expatriates. Only days earlier Soviet troops had crushed the uprising in a conflict that left more than 2,500 Hungarians and 650 Soviet troops dead and forced about 200,000 Hungarians to flee as refugees.

Members of the team tore down and mutilated the communist flag of Hungary and hoisted another representing a “free” Hungary.

Mr. Tabori and Mr. Igloi, like many other Hungarian Olympians, defected after the games, seeking political asylum in Australia rather than return to their occupied homeland. Richard Neal, the assistant publisher of Sports Illustrated, sponsored the Hungarians’ entry to the United States, The Times said.

Mr. Tabori ended up in Los Angeles, where he worked as a janitor by day and learned English at night while continuing to compete.

After retiring from running in 1962, he designed wheelchairs, using a background in mechanical engineering he had gained in Hungary. He also opened a store that sold running shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

His coaching career began in 1967 with the San Fernando Valley Track Club, where he remained for 35 years. He also coached at Los Angeles Valley College for 10 years.

Most notably, he coached men’s distance runners and the Men of Troy running club team at the University of Southern California. One of his Trojan protégés was Duane Solomon, an 800-metre specialist who was named an All-American and competed for the United States at the London Olympics in 2012.

In addition, he coached marathon runners, including Jacqueline Hansen and Miki Gorman, who between them won five New York and Boston marathons and broke two world records. Like Mr. Igloi, Mr. Tabori preached interval training, which involves frequent repetitions of the same distance, with slight rest periods between.

He worked with elite runners as well as recreational ones and could be demanding.

Mr. Tabori was born Laszlo Talabircsuk on July 6, 1931, in the city of Kosice, in southern Slovakia. He grew up in Abaujszanto, in northern Hungary.

His father worked at a railway station and Mr. Tabori delivered messages for him to people who lived 10 or 11 kilometres away. Mr. Tabori ran all the way, he said. “It was the first time I used my legs for more than walking,” he once recalled.

He further developed as a runner during the Second World War, when, he said, he would steal food from German occupation troops and then dash off before he could be caught.

His first wife, Kata, died in 2005. He married Laurie Kulchin in 2009. In addition to his wife, Mr. Tabori leaves two daughters, a sister and three grandchildren.