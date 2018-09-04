Three Canadians capture World Tour awards

Three Canadian beach volleyball players have earned postseason awards from the FIVB World Tour.
Heather Bansley of Waterdown, Ont., was named top defensive player for the third time in the past four seasons, while her partner Brandie Wilkerson of Toronto was voted as best blocker for the first time.
Meanwhile, Melissa Humana-Paredes of Toronto was named top setter. It’s her third award, after being named 2014 top rookie and 2017 most improved player.
Eduarda Lisboa, a 20-year-old from Brazil, was named most outstanding player.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.