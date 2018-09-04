Three Canadians capture World Tour awards

Open this photo in gallery Brandie Wilkerson (left) of Toronto was voted as the FIVB best blocker for the first time. Peter Schneider/The Canadian Press

Three Canadian beach volleyball players have earned postseason awards from the FIVB World Tour.

Heather Bansley of Waterdown, Ont., was named top defensive player for the third time in the past four seasons, while her partner Brandie Wilkerson of Toronto was voted as best blocker for the first time.

Meanwhile, Melissa Humana-Paredes of Toronto was named top setter. It’s her third award, after being named 2014 top rookie and 2017 most improved player.

Eduarda Lisboa, a 20-year-old from Brazil, was named most outstanding player.