 Skip to main content

Toronto Wolfpack assured of at least a Super League promotion playoff game

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Toronto Wolfpack assured of at least a Super League promotion playoff game

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

The Toronto Wolfpack’s Super League promotion hopes got an assist on Thursday from Salford.

The Red Devils defeated Toulouse Olympique 44-10 to ensure that Toronto can finish no lower than fifth in the final Super 8s Qualifiers rugby league standings. That means the Wolfpack, at the very least, will be in a promotion playoff.

The Super 8s Qualifiers group the bottom four teams in the elite Super League (Leeds Rhinos, Hull Kingston Rovers, Salford and Widnes Vikings) with the top four in the second-tier Betfred Championship (Toronto, London Broncos, Toulouse and Halifax RLFC).

Story continues below advertisement

The top three in the standings secure automatic places in the Super League while No. 4 faces No. 5 in the ‘Million Pound Game’ on Oct. 7 to see who joins them.

Toronto (4-2-0) plays at Leeds (5-1-0) on Friday, while London (3-2-0) hosts Halifax (0-6-0) on Saturday and the Rovers (4-2-0) entertain Widnes (1-5-0) on Sunday.

The Salford win moved the Red Devils (5-2-0) atop the table on point difference over Leeds, both on 10 points. With a point difference of 143 (the first tiebreaker), Salford has almost certainly clinched a place back in Super League.

Toronto and Hull Kingston Rovers are both on eight points — a win away from 10 points. London can reach eight points with a win on Sunday

Toulouse (3-4-0) finishes with six points. Widnes and Halifax have already been relegated.

A win on Friday and Toronto cloud finish as high as third, depending on other results, which would mean automatic promotion.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Globe and Mail event
Cannabis Decoded — Cannabis in the Workplace
Tuesday October 9, 7:30am – 11:30am, Toronto. Free
Cannabis in the Workplace