As Trump takes aim at professional athletes, sports world responds

Mr. Trump was in Alabama on Friday night for a political rally in support of Alabama Senator Luther Strange, who is in the midst of a Republican Primary for the 2018 midterm elections. During the event, Mr. Trump veered off of endorsing Mr. Strange and instead went after professional athletes.

Several NFL players, starting last season with then-San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, have either knelt, sat or raised fists during the anthem to protest police treatment of blacks and social injustice. Last week at NFL games, four players sat or knelt during the anthem, and two raised fists while others stood by the protesters in support. Other players have protested in different ways over the past season since Kaepernick began sitting during the 2016 preseason.

"That's a total disrespect of everything that we stand for," Trump said, encouraging owners to act. He added, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired."

In response, hundreds of athletes, team employees and owners responded in solidarity by either kneeling or locking arms during the national anthem.

NFL



National Football League players from the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt and linked arms during the pre-game national anthem on Sunday, hours after Mr. Trump called on fans to boycott teams that do not discipline players who protest.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

In the first few games since Trump stepped up his criticism of NFL players, dozens of players and coaches of teams including the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins did not stand for the anthem and took a knee, a gesture that began last year as a protest over police treatment of African-Americans and other minorities.



The Pittsburgh Steelers waited off the field during the national anthem before their game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago to avoid "playing politics" in divisive times, coach Mike Tomlin said.

In Detroit, several members of the Lions knelt while singer Rico Lavelle dropped to one knee and pumped a fist in the air at the end of his performance of the national anthem.

And in Philadelphia, city police officers joined with Eagles and rival New York Giants players and Eagles team owner Jeffrey Lurie to link arms during the anthem in a sign of solidarity.

NBA

On Saturday morning, the day after his rally in Alabama, Mr. Trump turned his attention to the NBA and tweeted that he was rescinding his invitation to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors because superstar point guard Stephen Curry was "hesitating."

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

On Friday, before Mr. Trump's tweet, the two-time league MVP said he wouldn't be visiting the White House. His teammate and Finals MVP Kevin Durant had said earlier in the summer that he wouldn't be visiting the White House either.

Many prominent current and former NBA players stood in solidarity with Curry. Superstar LeBron James, who did not refer to Mr. Trump by name, called him "a bum" and said that going to the White House as a champion used to be "a great honor." Kobe Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, said that Mr. Trump wouldn't be able to "Make America Great Again," an ode to the president's campaign slogan.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly"Make America Great Again" — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017

Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland Athletics has become the first major league baseball player to kneel during the national anthem. Eric Risberg / AP Photo

MLB

On Saturday night, after NFL players and NBA players had responded to Mr. Trump's comments, Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first MLB player to kneel during the anthem.

He was born in Wiesbaden, Germany, while his father was stationed there in the Army, but he grew up in Huntsville, Alabama, which is where Trump made his statements at the rally on Friday.

"The racism in the South is disgusting," Maxwell said. "It bothers me, and it hits home for me because that's where I'm from. The racism in the South is pretty aggressive, and I dealt with it all the way through my childhood, and my sister went through it. I feel that that's something that needs to be addressed and that needs to be changed."



NHL

Amid the protests by pro athletes in the other major sports leagues the NHL champion Pittsburgh Penguins said they were accepting an invitation from Mr. Trump to visit the White House. The Penguins said they respect the office of the president and "the long tradition of championship teams visiting the White House." The Penguins were honoured by Barack Obama after winning the Stanley Cup in 2016 and previously by George H.W. Bush in the early 1990s.

"Any agreement or disagreement with a president's politics, policies or agenda can be expressed in other ways. However, we very much respect the rights of other individuals and groups to express themselves as they see fit," the team said in a statement released on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid, left, and quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneel during the national anthem before an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday. Mike McCarn/AP

How we got here



Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting last year during the NFL pre-season because of what he felt was a lack of progress in race relations in the U.S and the systemic racism faced by people of colour.

"I'm going to continue to stand with the people that are being oppressed," Kaepernick said at the time. "To me this is something that has to change. When there's significant change and I feel like that flag represents what it's supposed to represent, this country is representing people the way that it's supposed to, I'll stand."

His protest ignited a firestorm of controversy with many saying that he was disrespecting the flag, the national anthem and the U.S.

There were accusations that the NFL as a league was colluding to ensure that Kaepernick didn't play in the NFL this year, an allegation that Commmissioner Roger Goodell denied.