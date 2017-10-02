 Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves GM John Coppolella resigns amid MLB probe

Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella has resigned, the team announced on Monday afternoon, Oct. 2, 2017.

ATLANTA
The Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves say John Coppolella has resigned as general manager after it was learned that he was the target of a Major League Baseball investigation into a violation of rules in the international player market.

Braves president John Hart will take over GM duties while the team searches for a new one.

In a statement Monday, the Braves said, "the resignation comes as a result of a breach of Major League Baseball rules regarding the international player market." Hart said the Braves will give MLB their full co-operation during the probe.

An MLB spokesman would not provide details on an ongoing investigation.

The Braves, who finished 72-90 this year, have been very active in the international market in recent years.

Coppolella was promoted to GM after the 2015 season.

