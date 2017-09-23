Bautista not ready to reflect on Blue Jays career as time in Toronto likely runs short

In the top of the ninth inning, as the Toronto Blue Jays returned to the Rogers Centre field against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night, a familiar chorus erupted down the right-field stands as Jose Bautista took up his position.

The sing-songy Jose, Jose, Jose, Jose … Jose, Jose is immediately recognizable to anybody who has followed the exploits of their favourite Blue Jays right fielder during his nine-plus seasons in Toronto.

Only this time, the salute had a different feel, one of a heartfelt farewell to a player in the twilight of a great career who likely will not be wearing a Blue Jays uniform next season.

And in the bottom of the inning, with the Blue Jays trailing 1-0 with two out, the spectators rose to their feet and started hollering encouragement as the veteran slugger made his way to the plate, almost willing the 36-year-old to display the old magic in his bat one last time.

It was not to be. Bautista swung at the first pitch and popped out weakly. The Royals won.

The moment was a microcosm of the season, for both Bautista and the Blue Jays.

Long after the game had ended, in the mostly deserted Blue Jays clubhouse, most of the players had showered, changed and departed.

And only two reporters were left, waiting for Bautista to make himself available to take a few questions.

"It's always nice to get cheered upon by your home fans," Bautista said, when he finally emerged and took a seat in front of his locker. "Today is no different than any other day for me. I always feel like they're behind me. It's just a day they were a little louder than usual, that's it."

Bautista was asked if he felt the support had any added poignancy given that these final few home games will in all likelihood mark his swansong in a Toronto uniform.

"I feel like they're a little louder," Bautista's said cautiously. "I can't really say why they're being a little louder. But it does feel good to receive that kind of support."

Once one of the game's pre-eminent sluggers, Bautista has fallen on tough times.

His batting average heading into Friday's game against the New York Yankees, Toronto's final home series of the season, was just a hair over .200. In the three games against K.C., Bautista went 0-for-12 and when he struck out on Thursday it was his 160th time this year, establishing a franchise record.

Given Bautista's decline in production, it is unlikely the American League club will pick up the option in his contract, which would pay him $17-million (U.S.) if he remains with the Blue Jays next season.

It is expected Bautista will be cut loose and be able to seek employment elsewhere.

"I think all his teammates want him to go out with a bang, there's no doubt about that," Toronto manager John Gibbons said. "They've all seen him do it many a time. I know everybody's rooting for him."

While many believe Bautista's time has run its course in Toronto, it is not a topic the man himself will indulge in. He is in no mood to reflect on his Blue Jays career, as it suggests his time is up. He is not ready to go there yet.

He was willing, however, to talk about the Blue Jays' disappointing year, in which they will miss the playoffs for the first time in the past three seasons.

Bautista was asked if there was an aspect of the season he could change.

"Win more games," he said with a laugh. "I mean, that's what everybody wants on a day-to-day basis. And we would love to play together for most of the season. But because of different reasons – injuries and other things – we haven't been able to do that.

"It's hard to go through a season when you feel like you have a good team assembled and unfortunately you don't get to play together for the bulk of it. And you can't seem to find that groove and get on that wave where you're just riding everybody's talent.

"It was a long, hard, gruelling season for all of us grinding here."

Although the Blue Jays will finish with a losing record for the first time since 2013, Bautista said it was not for any lack of effort.

"A lot of us, as usual, played through a lot of things, physically and mentally," he said. "We tried our best. We just couldn't get consistent enough, we didn't get the results we wanted.

"I'm sure if you go down this room, individually and collectively, everybody's going to have sort of the same feeling about the season even though there was more than a few guys here who have had terrific seasons. And that shouldn't be put on the back burner."

A couple of stalls over from Bautista is the locker of third baseman Josh Donaldson, which displays a reproduction of the Sports Illustrated cover from its October, 2015 baseball playoff preview. That cover featured several prominent members of the Blue Jays under the caption The New Jacks. Bautista and Donaldson, key members of the team that won the AL East title and came within a game of advancing into the World Series, are both holding bats aloft.

In Bautista's world, those were the good old days.

"A month ago, a month and a half ago, we were still in the ball game," Bautista said. "Even two weeks ago we were still with high hopes and high possibilities.

"It just didn't happen for us."