Biagini has dominant outing as Blue Jays walk-off Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Richard Urena is mobbed by teammates after hitting a game winning RBI single against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning in Toronto on Sept. 12, 2017.

Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS

ROBERT MacLEOD
TORONTO

Joe Biagini would be a shoo-in to land a regular gig in the Toronto Blue Jays' starting rotation as long as the Baltimore Orioles are providing the opposition.

The on-again, off-again starter was dominant once again in his second outing in less than two weeks against the Orioles, getting ground ball out after ground ball out in what was a tightly played affair Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.

The lanky righty did not factor in the decision but his fingerprints were all over what turned out to be a dramatic 3-2 Blue Jays ninth-inning walk off victory over the Orioles.

With the Orioles leading 2-1 and lefty reliever Zach Britton on the mound, the Blue Jays would tie it when Luke Maile drilled a line drive that could not be handled by Manny Machado at third base, bringing home Kevin Pillar with the tying run.

Rookie shortstop Richard Urena then won it, lashing a hit into centrefield that scored Darwin Barney from second as the Orioles lost for their sixth straight outing.

Biagini was solid through eight innings, the longest start of his season, allowing two Baltimore runs off six hits while inducing 14 ground ball outs. But he stumbled a bit in the eighth when he allowed a solo home run by Tim Beckham, which moved the Orioles ahead 2-1.

The Blue Jays got on the board first in the third inning when Maile scored all the way from first on a double that was laced to right field by Justin Smoak. In the seventh inning Trey Mancini doubled and then came around to tie the game when Mark Trumbo lifted a liner into shallow centre.

