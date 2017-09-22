 Skip to main content

Blue Jays look ready for season to end in sleepy loss to Royals

Royals right fielder Melky Cabrera is out at second base as Blue Jays shortstop Richard Urena throws to first during a game on Sept. 21, 2017.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Robert MacLeod
TORONTO

The Toronto Blue Jays are closing out their disappointing home schedule on a losing note.

Thursday night at Rogers Centre it seemed as though the Toronto bats had already been packed for the off-season. The Blue Jays mustered only two hits in a sleepy 1-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals, who earned a 2-1 series victory.

The Blue Jays play host to the New York Yankees in the final three-game home series of the season, beginning on Friday night.

The Royals got the only run they needed in the third inning when Alex Gordon scored from second base on a single to centre by Melky Cabrera off Toronto starter J.A. Happ.

Happ was effective over 6 2/3 innings and allowed the lone run off seven hits with six strikeouts, but it was his offence that let him down.

And the Blue Jays can blame Kansas City starter Jason Vargas, who was brutally efficient, holding Toronto to two measly singles in 6 1/3 innings, with seven strikeouts.

Jose Bautista, once widely admired for his eagle-eyed approach at the plate, added one unfortunate footnote to his otherwise illustrious Blue Jays career. The 36-year-old struck out in the sixth inning, his 160th strikeout, which set a franchise single-season high. He surpassed the mark of 159 established by Jose Canseco in 1998.

