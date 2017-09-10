 Skip to main content

Blue Jays officially shut down Aaron Sanchez for the rest of the season

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez delivers duringa start against the Boston Red Sox July 19. The 25-year-old went back on the disabled list after that start and is now done for the season, the team has announced.

Charles Krupa/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROBERT MACLEOD
TORONTO

Toronto Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez is out for the season.

The American League club made the announcement on its official Twitter feed about 90 minutes after the Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 8-2 at Rogers Centre on Sunday.

Although not unexpected, the announcement caps a frustrating season for the 25-year-old, who was expected to be a mainstay of the Blue Jays' rotation.

Instead, recurring blister issues on his right middle finger landed him on the disabled list on four separate occasions, the previous time on July 22.

Sanchez got into only eight games this year and pitched a total of 36 innings.

