Blue Jays officially shut down Aaron Sanchez for the rest of the season

Toronto Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez is out for the season.
The American League club made the announcement on its official Twitter feed about 90 minutes after the Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 8-2 at Rogers Centre on Sunday.
Although not unexpected, the announcement caps a frustrating season for the 25-year-old, who was expected to be a mainstay of the Blue Jays' rotation.
Instead, recurring blister issues on his right middle finger landed him on the disabled list on four separate occasions, the previous time on July 22.
Sanchez got into only eight games this year and pitched a total of 36 innings.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨