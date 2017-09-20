Marco Estrada returns the love, signs $13-million extension with Jays

A meeting of the mutual admiration society broke out at Rogers Centre on Wednesday afternoon when word filtered out that the Toronto Blue Jays had worked out a new one-year contract extension with Marco Estrada, their soft-tossing starting pitcher.

The earnest right-hander, who had been slated to be a free agent after what has been an admittedly tenuous season – and not just for what transpired on the field, but off as well – agreed to forgo that opportunity when he accepted a $13-million (U.S.) offer dangled by the Blue Jays to stay put.

It was an intriguing turn of events for both parties.

Story continues below advertisement

For Estrada, the one-year term seems a bit short of what he might have received on the open market, being an established MLB starting pitcher with a lethal changeup who has proven adept at survival in the American League East viper pit.

For the Blue Jays, it's a roll of the dice that the Estrada who experienced both feast and famine on the mound during the 2017 campaign will be Estrada the good when the 2018 season rolls around.

The news might be chilling for Toronto baseball fans hoping to see an infusion of younger blood next season on a team that entered 2017 as MLB's third oldest, at an average age of 29.7 years.

That could still happen, but it would appear that the starting rotation will have a definite old-school feel, with the return of J.A. Happ, who will be 35 at the start of the 2018 season, and Estrada, who will be the same age about three months later.

Both the Blue Jays and Estrada expressed similar feelings in explaining why the extension got done less than two weeks before the end of the season.

Estrada loves playing in Toronto and the Blue Jays love the fact that he loves playing here.

"Because I'm happy here," offered Estrada, when asked why he decided to sign a new deal when he did.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"I knew in my heart that I wanted to come back and it's the right move for me," Estrada continued. "It's pretty easy deciding to come back. I've been really happy here. I love the way the fans have treated me. Even through these rough stretches that I've had this year in June and July … a lot of love and support. Those little things mean the world to me. That's what made this decision so easy to come back."

As Estrada spoke in a Rogers Centre conference room, Marcus Stroman and Ryan Goins opened the door at the back and stuck in their heads like a couple of schoolchildren to razz their teammate.

"He's an incredible teammate and that makes these decisions so much easier," said Toronto general manager Ross Atkins, adding that Estrada's return greatly enhances the Blue Jays' chances of putting a winning product on the field in 2018.

That rough patch that Estrada spoke of amounted to a 14-game span from May 6 to July 21 when his normally pinpoint precision deserted him.

Estrada was awful, going 3-6 with an elevated 7.09 earned-run average. In seven of those games, Estrada failed to get out of the fifth inning.

For the first time in public, Estrada acknowledged that his struggles were more to do with issues he was experiencing off the baseball field.

Story continues below advertisement

"I was dealing with a few things," he said. "And it happened. I got over it. Once I got over that, I've turned things around ever since."

Estrada said he is certain his problems, whatever they might have been, are a thing of the past.

"I'm not going to get into it too much, but it had nothing to do with baseball," he said. "These things happen. It's unfortunate. It's personal issues, so once those were dealt with, once I had a clear head, I think everybody [saw] the results ever since then."

In the 11 starts since emerging from his funk, Estrada has gone 5-1 with a 3.74 ERA.

Atkins expressed delight at having Estrada in the starting fold next year. His return, along with Happ, Stroman and a hopefully healthy Aaron Sanchez, will mean that four-fifths of his rotation is already in place.

"It falls back on his desire to have clarity and to be pitching for a city that he loves, a country that he loves, an organization that he loves and trusts," Atkins fairly gushed about Estrada's signing. "He wants to be a part of it, he believes in that clubhouse."