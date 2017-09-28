 Skip to main content

Blue Jays to play Cardinals in two-game Montreal preseason series

A fan wears a signed Expos hat as he waits in line at Olympic Stadium in Montreal on March 28, 2014.

Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The Toronto Blue Jays will play a two-game preseason series in Montreal next year against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The games will be played at Olympic Stadium on March 26 and 27, the Blue Jays announced Thursday on their Twitter feed.

It's the fifth straight year that the Blue Jays have played preseason games in Montreal.

"We always look forward to playing in front of our fans in Montreal," Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said in a release. "The atmosphere at Olympic Stadium over the last few years has been truly special, and is a reminder of the passion for baseball that exists in Quebec, and how far reaching the Blue Jays fan base truly extends."

The Expos played in Montreal before moving to Washington at the end of the 2004 season.

The Blue Jays will open the 2018 regular season on March 29 against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre.

