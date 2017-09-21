Brett Anderson has outing to forget as Royals rout Blue Jays

At least the damage was done early enough so you could enjoy other activities, such as knitting or working your way through that Sudoku puzzle book.

When the score is 9-0 through the first two innings for the opposition, you have to be creative to pass the time.

The final score was 15-5 for the Kansas City Royals over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Wednesday night, a drubbing the home side would just as soon forget.

Especially Brett Anderson, the Toronto starter who is auditioning for a spot in next season's rotation. Let's just say he did not nail this outing.

Anderson was battered from the outset, allowing one K.C. run off two hits in the first inning before getting slaughtered for seven more in the eight-run Royals second.

The Royals sent 12 batters to the plate in the decisive second and pounded out seven hits, including a two-run home run by Salvador Perez. Whit Merrifield and Mike Moustakas also homered for the Royals during the rout.

Toronto did not collect its first hit of the game off K.C. starter Jakob Junis until the fifth inning when Kevin Pillar beat out an infield single. K.C. would go on to outhit Toronto 18-6.