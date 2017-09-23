Goins cranks grand slam as Blue Jays overpower Yankees

Ryan Goins is not considered to have one of the Toronto Blue Jays' overpowering bats. But send him up there with the bases loaded and look out.

For the second time this season, the player known more for his staunch defence than his dangerous bat cracked a grand slam that helped the Blue Jays to a convincing 8-1 victory over the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Friday night.

New York's loss, just its second in its past nine games, put a bit of a dent in New York's march toward securing the top wild-card playoff seed in the American League East.

The Blue Jays cranked out three home runs off New York starter Masahiro Tanaka.

The biggest belt was provided by Goins, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup, who went deep to right field with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the Blue Jays holding a 4-1 lead.

For Goins, it was his second grand slam of the season and his 10th hit in 14 at-bats (.714) with the bases loaded. The 10 hits with the sacs full ties him with Carlos Delgado for most in a single season. Delgado did it in 2003.

Russell Martin hit a two-run home run shot for the Blue Jays in the fourth while Teoscar Hernandez added a solo homer in the third.

Aaron Judge hit his 46th home run of the year in the first inning for New York.