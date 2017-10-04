Gregorius, Judge, bullpen rally Yankees past Twins in wild-card game

Didi Gregorius' three-run homer tied the score after the Minnesota Twins chased Luis Severino in the first inning, a pumped-up Aaron Judge hit a two-run shot in his post-season debut and the New York Yankees were rescued by their brilliant bullpen during an 8-4 victory in the AL wild-card game Tuesday night.
Brett Gardner also homered for the Yankees, who knocked out Ervin Santana after two innings, won their first post-season game in five years and once again eliminated the Twins from the playoffs.
Chad Green, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Aroldis Chapman combined for 8 2/3 innings of one-run relief.
New York opens the best-of-five AL Division Series on Thursday at Cleveland. The Twins lost their 13th consecutive post-season game, tying the record set by Boston from 1986-95.
