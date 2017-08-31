Happ’s strong start spoiled as Red Sox beat fading Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox beat up on the beleaguered bullpen of the Toronto Blue Jays to the tune of a 7-1 win on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre to complete a three-game sweep over their American League East rival.

Toronto starter J.A. Happ pitched well and departed a 1-1 game after six innings after surrendering the lone Boston run off just four hits.

In the seventh, Blue Jays reliever Tom Koehler surrendered a double to Hanley Ramirez before pinch hitter Mitch Moreland tomahawked some high heat into the second deck in right field for a home run that moved the division leaders ahead by two.

Moreland would drive in four of the Boston runs.

Tim Mayza started on the mound for Toronto in the eighth and he could not get a batter out and would be charged with four more runs as Boston (76-57) turned it into a laugher.

The loss was the fourth in a row and sixth in their last seven for the fading fast Blue Jays (61-72).

It was another makeshift lineup for Toronto manager John Gibbons with Steve Pearce getting the start at first base in place of Justin Smoak, who was resting a sore right calf muscle.

Josh Donaldson was also being rested with Darwin Barney slotted in at third base.

Toronto catcher Raffy Lopez hit his second home run of the year in the third inning to give Toronto a 1-0 lead.

Ramirez then snapped Happ's streak of 39.2 innings without giving up a home run in the fifth to tie the game.

Toronto slugger Jose Bautista went 0-for-4 in the game, his average over the last 16 games just .121 (7-for-58).

The game's turning point could well have been in the fourth inning, with Toronto still clinging to its 1-0 lead and Barney at the plate with one out and the bases loaded.

Barney drove a shot up the middle, but right into the glove of Boston pitcher Rick Porcello that saved at least a run, maybe two. Porcello then struck out Lopez to end the uprising.

"That's one of those plays where you're just reacting and you hope you catch the ball or the ball catches you," Gibbons said. "Who knows what difference that might have made."

The Blue Jays are now heading off on a seven-game road trip, beginning in Baltimore on Thursday, desperately seeking a lift to a 2-10 slide that has all but eradicated their American League wild card hopes.

"Obviously it's been real tough," Gibbons said. "But we haven't played good enough baseball really, so deal with it."