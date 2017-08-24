Japan pounds Canada 10-0 at Little League World Series

Japan advanced to the Little League World Series international final after a 10-0 rout of Canada on Wednesday.

Ty Fluet had the lone hit for the Canadian side from White Rock, B.C.

Canada (2-1) will play Mexico on Thursday in an elimination game. The winner will play Japan on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Japan (3-0) scored two runs off Canadian starter Reece Usselman in the first inning and tacked on four more runs in the third.

The winner of the international final plays the American final winner in the championship game Sunday.